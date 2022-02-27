RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), the U.S.-based global technology leader, will present its vision for 21st century security capabilities at the inaugural World Defense Show (WDS) in Riyadh.

WDS, which will run from March 6 to 9, 2022, is a fully integrated and future-focused defense event that is set to showcase cutting-edge developments from around the world. Lockheed Martin, as a platinum sponsor of the event, will showcase network-centric systems designed to counter evolving security threats across all domains, land, air, sea, and space. The company will demonstrate how Multi-Domain Operations or Joint All-Domain Operations (MDO/JADO) can synchronize major systems such as missile defense, satellites, aircraft, ships and ground vehicles to improve situational awareness and accelerate decision-making in the field particularly related to counter-drone and anti-missile measures.

“Our involvement in and support for the World Defense Show underlines Lockheed Martin’s longstanding partnership with Saudi Arabia. We look forward to showcasing how we are driving interoperability for our partners by merging physical technology with digital technologies to increase our defensive and deterrent capabilities,” said Joseph Rank, Lockheed Martin’s chief executive for Saudi Arabia and Africa. “Lockheed Martin is one of the most trusted and involved defense partners in the region and the World Defense Show will be an excellent platform for us to engage with our stakeholders in Saudi Arabia and around the world.”

In addition to showcasing the world's most advanced defense platforms, several senior executives from Lockheed Martin will deliver keynote addresses and participate in panel sessions at WDS. Topics to be addressed range from Saudi Vision 2030 to advancing gender equality in defense, developing young engineers, and creating technological advantages for the Kingdom through localization.

Lockheed Martin has been a committed partner to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia since 1965. Today, the company’s presence has moved beyond defense systems to provide products and services, technical support, manufacturing, and educational expertise to strengthen the Kingdom’s aerospace and defense industry.

Please follow @LMMiddleEast on Twitter for the latest regional announcements and news.

-Ends-

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

For additional information, visit https://www.lockheedmartin.com/en-sa/index.html

Media Contact:

Abdulrahman Alahaideb; abdulrahman.alahaideb@lmco.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022