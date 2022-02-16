PHOTO
Abu Dhabi, UAE: A new city guidebook offers a fresh look at Abu Dhabi's top cultural, natural, and historical attractions. Kashta is a gorgeous, printed adventure book that will help you explore the city of Abu Dhabi uniquely.
Whether you have been here for years or are simply passing through as a visitor, the beautifully illustrated guide encourages friends and family together and spend time together away from the buzz of the city and enjoy the serene, scenic side of life.
Choosing traditional print rather than a digital application, to experience each attraction, readers get to scratch off the panel on each page, revealing a QR code to scan, which will lead to a variety of locations and travel instructions. On each page, space has been left to personalize the guide with photos, notes, or keepsakes, turning the guidebook into a personal memory book.
Creative Director of Kashta in Abu Dhabi, Aisha Taha Al Fahim, says, "We've thrown out the rule book when it comes to creating a guidebook. Forgoing the usual shiny hero images and endless paragraphs of text, our guide has been creatively illustrated by Elisa Melarosa, an Italian artist, and the attractions curated by a local writer, Amal Al Shamsi. We are excited to be sharing the guide with the people of Abu Dhabi and hope they can discover new places in between the pages of Kashta."
Aside from cultural attractions, the guide also offers outdoor and sporting activities, masterclasses, nature excursions, entertainment, and experiences, truly reaching all corners of the UAE capital.
For more information on the guide or how to purchase, please visit @Kashta.me on Instagram.
-Ends-
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.