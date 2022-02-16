Abu Dhabi, UAE: A new city guidebook offers a fresh look at Abu Dhabi's top cultural, natural, and historical attractions. Kashta is a gorgeous, printed adventure book that will help you explore the city of Abu Dhabi uniquely.

Whether you have been here for years or are simply passing through as a visitor, the beautifully illustrated guide encourages friends and family together and spend time together away from the buzz of the city and enjoy the serene, scenic side of life.

Choosing traditional print rather than a digital application, to experience each attraction, readers get to scratch off the panel on each page, revealing a QR code to scan, which will lead to a variety of locations and travel instructions. On each page, space has been left to personalize the guide with photos, notes, or keepsakes, turning the guidebook into a personal memory book.

Creative Director of Kashta in Abu Dhabi, Aisha Taha Al Fahim, says, "We've thrown out the rule book when it comes to creating a guidebook. Forgoing the usual shiny hero images and endless paragraphs of text, our guide has been creatively illustrated by Elisa Melarosa, an Italian artist, and the attractions curated by a local writer, Amal Al Shamsi. We are excited to be sharing the guide with the people of Abu Dhabi and hope they can discover new places in between the pages of Kashta."

Aside from cultural attractions, the guide also offers outdoor and sporting activities, masterclasses, nature excursions, entertainment, and experiences, truly reaching all corners of the UAE capital.

For more information on the guide or how to purchase, please visit @Kashta.me on Instagram.

