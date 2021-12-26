PHOTO
Muscat, Oman: Marking yet another milestone achievement for the brand, Karwa Motors, Oman’s first-ever bus brand and manufacturing facility, in partnership with Bahwan CyberTek, recently completed the successful implementation of the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system.
Commenting on the implementation of the new ERP system, Dr Ibrahim Albalushi, CEO of Karwa Motors said, “We live in an ever-changing world where new processes and technologies are being developed and introduced continuously. Having a robust business management solution at the foundation of our business is vital to maintaining a high level of productivity and a strong growth trajectory throughout our supply chain. Given its proven track record and flexibility, Microsoft Dynamics 365 was a perfect fit.
“With this state-of-the-art ERP solution at our core, we will be able to enhance the end-to-end visibility across our supply chain and strengthen our manufacturing business. Doing so by connecting systems and data to anticipate change, minimise disruptions, and reduce time to market. Additionally, we will gain planning agility across our manufacturing and distribution processes, which will enhance innovation and further optimise our operations in the future.”
Bahwan CyberTek is a global provider of digital transformation solutions and a company that is instrumental in collaborating with the Sultanate of Oman to create employment for Omani citizens. They have trained over 10,000 Omani youth, including 3,000 in the IT and ITES sectors. The company was tasked with the complete development, setup, and support of the Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP solution for Karwa Motors. In total, the scope of the activities covered six key aspects of Karwa Motors' operations – the process coverage of Karwa Motors' functional units, solution capabilities and features, process capabilities for manufacturing sector organisations, solution integration, future expansion and future-proofing, and strategic control over technology, usage, deployment, and support services.
Dr Ibrahim Albalushi added, “As one of the foremost industry leaders in digital transformation solutions in Oman, Bahwan CyberTek was the perfect partner to implement the system. Even with some unforeseen modifications and integration requirements, Bahwan CyberTek's support and expertise enabled us to deploy Microsoft Dynamics 365 across our operations in record time. With it in place, we can now build a more resilient future for ourselves by driving innovation, optimising operations, and deepening our customer relationships.”
-Ends-
For more information on Karwa Motors, you can follow the brand on its ‘KarwaMotors’ Facebook page or @KarwaMotors on Twitter and Instagram. You can also visit www.karwamotors.com or call +968 24643033.
About Karwa Motors:
Founded in 2017, Karwa Motors is a joint venture between the Sovereign wealth funds of the governments of Qatar and the Sultanate of Oman – the former represented by Mowasalat Qatar, owning a 70% share, and Oman represented by the Oman Investment Authority, owning the remaining 30%. Karwa Motors is the Sultanate’s first-ever bus brand and will soon be launching the country’s first bus manufacturing facility in Duqm.
© Press Release 2021
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.