Muscat, Oman: Marking yet another milestone achievement for the brand, Karwa Motors, Oman’s first-ever bus brand and manufacturing facility, in partnership with Bahwan CyberTek, recently completed the successful implementation of the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system.

Commenting on the implementation of the new ERP system, Dr Ibrahim Albalushi, CEO of Karwa Motors said, “We live in an ever-changing world where new processes and technologies are being developed and introduced continuously. Having a robust business management solution at the foundation of our business is vital to maintaining a high level of productivity and a strong growth trajectory throughout our supply chain. Given its proven track record and flexibility, Microsoft Dynamics 365 was a perfect fit.

“With this state-of-the-art ERP solution at our core, we will be able to enhance the end-to-end visibility across our supply chain and strengthen our manufacturing business. Doing so by connecting systems and data to anticipate change, minimise disruptions, and reduce time to market. Additionally, we will gain planning agility across our manufacturing and distribution processes, which will enhance innovation and further optimise our operations in the future.”

Bahwan CyberTek is a global provider of digital transformation solutions and a company that is instrumental in collaborating with the Sultanate of Oman to create employment for Omani citizens. They have trained over 10,000 Omani youth, including 3,000 in the IT and ITES sectors. The company was tasked with the complete development, setup, and support of the Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP solution for Karwa Motors. In total, the scope of the activities covered six key aspects of Karwa Motors' operations – the process coverage of Karwa Motors' functional units, solution capabilities and features, process capabilities for manufacturing sector organisations, solution integration, future expansion and future-proofing, and strategic control over technology, usage, deployment, and support services.

Dr Ibrahim Albalushi added, “As one of the foremost industry leaders in digital transformation solutions in Oman, Bahwan CyberTek was the perfect partner to implement the system. Even with some unforeseen modifications and integration requirements, Bahwan CyberTek's support and expertise enabled us to deploy Microsoft Dynamics 365 across our operations in record time. With it in place, we can now build a more resilient future for ourselves by driving innovation, optimising operations, and deepening our customer relationships.”

-Ends-

For more information on Karwa Motors, you can follow the brand on its ‘KarwaMotors’ Facebook page or @KarwaMotors on Twitter and Instagram. You can also visit www.karwamotors.com or call +968 24643033.

About Karwa Motors:

Founded in 2017, Karwa Motors is a joint venture between the Sovereign wealth funds of the governments of Qatar and the Sultanate of Oman – the former represented by Mowasalat Qatar, owning a 70% share, and Oman represented by the Oman Investment Authority, owning the remaining 30%. Karwa Motors is the Sultanate’s first-ever bus brand and will soon be launching the country’s first bus manufacturing facility in Duqm.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021