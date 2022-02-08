DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Honeywell and Etisalat Misr, a subsidiary of the Etisalat Group, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop advanced solutions for smart buildings, communities and cities in Egypt. The companies will collaborate to build a cloud-based IoT platform to help further the advancement of both greenfield and brownfield projects across Egypt.

The MoU between Honeywell and Etisalat Misr outlines the intent to co-develop IoT-based offerings that leverage artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), connecting and hosting technologies that can be applied to various vertical segments such as manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, education, real estate and transportation. Honeywell will provide expertise for the IoT-platform solution development including hardware and software support, and Etisalat Misr will leverage its capabilities in connectivity, hosting services, software and operations.

The collaboration supports Egypt Vision 2030 by helping to enable digital transformation of key industry sectors across the country and creating a more sustainable environment through the deployment of smart solutions to conserve energy and water consumption and manage waste.

“This effort builds on the established track record of Honeywell and Etisalat Misr to collaborate and deliver successful smart city projects. It will help further demonstrate the country’s ability to deliver cutting-edge, digital-first solutions to the citizens, companies and visitors of Egypt,” said Khaled Hashem, President, Honeywell, Egypt and North Africa. “By combining our IoT-based solutions and Etisalat Misr’s capabilities in connectivity, we aim to enhance the safety, security and quality of life of citizens while building more sustainable communities across the country.”

“We are pleased to extend our relationship with Honeywell in our joint efforts to support the Egypt 2030 strategic vision for a more diversified economy,” said Khaled Hegazy, Chief Business Officer, Etisalat Misr. “With our combined expertise and capabilities, we can further drive digital transformation for key verticals in the region.”

The Honeywell and Etisalat Misr collaboration will explore advance solutions that will help to create safer and more livable cities and communities for citizens through areas such as improved citizen engagement, public space monitoring, environmental monitoring, improved navigation and connected health systems.

This MoU extends the strategic relationship between Honeywell and Etislat Misr, which has collaborated on the City Operations Center in the New Administrative Capital since 2019.

Etislat Misr, a subsidiary of Etisalat Group one of the first telecom operators in the world to launch the 4G, builds and manages cloud computing infrastructure as well as mobile and fixed connectivity services across a range of industries including smart cities, healthcare, oil and gas, financial services, utilities, aviation, government, SME, education, hospitality and manufacturing. It maintains technology leadership and serves millions of customers across Egypt with the best quality of products and services.

Egypt’s Vision 2030 places a strong emphasis on the importance of increasing innovation and achieving national development, both economically and environmentally. Urban expansion is a key pillar within the Vision, in which forming smarter cities will help accommodate a growing population and improve quality of life for all citizens.

