Dubai, UAE: In a strategic move reflecting the UAE’s accelerating real estate boom, Major Developers has appointed seasoned industry leader Philip Yousef as its new Chief Sales Officer. His appointment signals the company’s continued ambition to expand its footprint in the region’s fast-evolving luxury property market.

Philip Yousef brings with him a wealth of experience from some of the UAE’s most prominent developers, including BEYOND, the premium real estate brand of OMNIYAT GROUP, Sobha Realty, DAMAC Properties, and EMAAR. Known for driving record-breaking sales and scaling operations in both regional and international markets, his leadership is expected to play a key role in propelling Major Developers’ next phase of growth.

Commenting on the appointment, Yousef said: “The UAE is witnessing an unprecedented transformation in real estate, and Major Developers is uniquely positioned to shape what comes next. I look forward to reinforcing our investor relationships and enhancing the client experience as we bring new landmark projects to life.”

This leadership change comes as Major Developers gains momentum with a pipeline of headline-making developments, including Manta Bay—a limited-edition project endorsed by football legend Francesco Totti, located near the upcoming Wynn Resort and featuring the world’s first skypool beach. The company is also finalizing plans for a flagship project in Ras Al Khaimah’s central business district, underpinned by recent high-value land acquisitions and newly forged strategic partnerships.

Andrei Charapenak, CEO of Major Developers, noted: “Philip’s appointment reinforces our commitment to bold growth. His strategic vision and market insight will be vital as we continue to define the next era of luxury real estate in the UAE.”

With Ras Al Khaimah rapidly emerging as a destination of choice for global investors, Major Developers is doubling down on its mission to deliver innovative, high-impact developments that align with the UAE’s broader economic transformation.

About Major Developers

Major Developers is a UAE-based real estate company specializing in delivering luxury living experiences across prime locations. Known for their commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability, Major Developers create bespoke residential communities that redefine modern living dedicated to enhancing lifestyles through architectural excellence and cutting-edge amenities, designed to offer a perfect blend of comfort, functionality, and elegance, catering to the evolving needs of discerning homeowners and investors. For more information, pls visit https://majordevelopers.com/ .