Saudi Arabia-based developer and operator of digital infrastructure DataVolt announced on Thursay that it has signed a land lease agreement with Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) for the development of AI-ready data centre in capital Riyadh.

The 55,000 square metre plot is located in east Riyadh’s First Technology Park, the company said in a press statement.

The data centre facility will be designed for advanced AI processing and will serve growing demand from hyperscalers, cloud and content providers, and enterprises in the Kingdom, the statement added.

Last week, DataVolt signed an agreement with NEOM to establish the region’s first net-zero AI factory campus in Oxagon, the industrial hub of NEOM giga project located in the Kingdom's north west region.

The company has earmarked $5 billion for the development of a 1.5 giagawatt (GW) net zero AI data centre in NEOM giga project. Phase 1 is expected to become operational by 2028.

DataVolt’s investors and team have successfully developed and operated over 20 GW (gigawatts) of renewable energy assets across 9 countries. The company has offices in the US, Uzbekistan, India, the UAE, South Korea and South Africa.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.