KSA – The Little Things, a leading pop culture retail store in the Middle East, is proudly announcing an exclusive partnership with the globally recognized corporations: Spacetoon, TMC JV TotalEnergies and Aramco to open Pop-Up stores in selective fuel stations across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This marks a significant milestone at The Little Things offering a curated selection of toys, collectibles, and pop culture novelties; further strengthening its presence in the KSA region.

The Pop-Up Stores will showcase globally renowned brands including Banpresto, Ichiban Kuji, and Anime Heroes, as well as merchandise from beloved anime series such as Dragon Ball, One Piece, and more. Visitors can expect a premium retail experience featuring high-quality figures, toys, and novelty items that celebrate the rich world of anime and global pop culture.

This innovative collaboration brings a curated selection of collectibles directly to customers, offering an exclusive experience that celebrates imagination and fandom. Rooted in a shared mission to connect fans with the characters and stories they love; the partnership embodies The Little Things’ commitment to pop culture and Spacetoon’s continuing legacy of entertaining generations through anime and storytelling.

Commenting on the collaboration, Hassan Tamimi, CEO of The Little Things, said, “This partnership marks a significant milestone for The Little Things as we continue our mission to bring beloved characters and premium collectibles closer to fans across the MENA region. Collaborating with Spacetoon, TMC JV TotalEnergies, and Aramco allows us to deliver a truly unique pop culture experience in a convenient and accessible setting. We’re excited to reach new audiences and create memorable experiences at every stop.”

The Pop-Up Stores will open for the first time in Riyadh, with an aim to expand to other major cities across the Kingdom in the upcoming months. The collaboration includes product distribution, stock management, store branding, and comprehensive marketing campaigns, delivering the full pop culture experience directly to these premium fuel stations.

About The Little Things:

The Little Things stands as a vibrant cornerstone of pop-culture retail in the UAE and the Middle East. The store offers a unique selection of pop-culture merchandise that celebrates nostalgia and imagination. Staying true to its mantra, "Unlock Worlds You've Never Seen," The Little Things brings childhood fantasies to life, rekindling cherished memories for fans and collectors alike.

With a reputation for exclusivity and variety, The Little Things ensures every customer finds something special to ignite their passion. Its deep connection with the community extends beyond products, hosting events, fostering creativity, and collaborating with local talents. Whether you’re searching for rare finds or seeking to connect with fellow enthusiasts, The Little Things transforms shopping into an immersive journey of wonder and discovery.