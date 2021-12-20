Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Help AG, the cybersecurity arm of Etisalat Digital, today announced its Platinum Level partnership with Trend Micro, a global leader in enterprise data security and cybersecurity solutions. The partnership will enable Help AG customers in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia to avail of Trend Micro’s security capabilities without sending their data to the cloud, alleviating concerns regarding data privacy.

This collaboration allows Help AG to service clients that may be reluctant to transfer sensitive endpoint data to the cloud environments of cybersecurity providers. When utilizing Endpoint Detection and Response services, the client needs to provide complete and accurate endpoint data in order for the service provider to be able to detect threats and attacks. This can be problematic if an organization’s users engage in confidential activities or access confidential websites.

Help AG’s partnership with Trend Micro addresses these challenges by delivering security services and capabilities without needing clients to send their data to a cloud-based environment. Due to the unique data model it has in place, Trend Micro is one of the few vendors of its calibre to offer this option, answering the needs of a niche segment of customers with specific data privacy concerns.

Commenting on the partnership, Stephan Berner, Chief Executive Officer at Help AG, said: “Trend Micro offers solutions that cater to our customers who are sensitive about utilizing cloud for some or all of their security services. Joining forces with Trend Micro enables us to address their concerns by delivering robust capabilities in an environment that is suitable for their data privacy preferences and needs.”

Berner added: “It is an honor to be named a Platinum Partner of Trend Micro, a highly respected leader in the cybersecurity space with a long history and rich legacy. Trend Micro has been extremely consistent in providing world-class products and solutions that address the security needs of organizations, and our customers will benefit immensely from having access to their portfolio.”

“Our partners are at the heart of our mission to make this world a secured place for exchanging information digitally,” said Dr. Moataz Bin Ali, Vice President and Managing Director, Middle East and North Africa for Trend Micro. “We are excited about our collaboration with Help AG that will empower its customers with robust security capabilities to protect their data, adhering to their privacy and compliance needs. Together, we will help regional organizations reimagine cybersecurity," he added.

Now available to Help AG customers, the Trend Micro portfolio includes products and solutions related to Detection and Response, Network Security, User Protection, Cloud Security, Internet of Things Security, Enterprise Ransomware Protection, and Regulatory Compliance, among other areas within cybersecurity that are relevant to organizations today.

