Dubai, United Arab Emirates: iCAUR, the Middle East’s most trend-forward new-generation SUV brand, will host its 2026 International Business Summit this April, bringing together a select group of global partners, media, and creators for an invitation-only programme focused on immersive mobility experiences.

Rather than following a conventional event structure centred on presentations, the summit has been designed as a continuous, curated journey that connects product, technology, and lifestyle through real-world environments. In this format, new energy mobility is not introduced as a concept, but experienced through direct engagement.

The programme will open with the Global Partners Conference, where iCAUR will outline its brand philosophy and international strategy. Following this, participants will transition into a series of real-world driving and lifestyle environments, where vehicles are positioned not as static exhibits, but as active elements within lived scenarios.

A key highlight of the summit is the Global Classic Journey, a long-distance driving experience built around Golden REEV. The route spans highways, urban roads, and mountainous terrain, designed to demonstrate consistent performance across varying conditions rather than isolated demonstrations. The journey extends beyond driving, incorporating stops and transitions that emphasize mobility as part of a broader experience of time, interaction, and use.

The programme continues at Longshan, a professional off-road testing environment featuring steep gradients, mixed terrain, and water crossings. The setting enables participants to directly experience vehicle stability, control, and adaptability under demanding real-world conditions, combining technical evaluation with immersive outdoor engagement.

Beyond driving experiences, the summit extends into the iCAUR Life ecosystem, where mobility is explored through design, customization, and user co-creation. Initiatives such as #OneClassicMillionStories and interactive lifestyle exhibitions present vehicles within broader cultural and daily-life contexts. Within this environment, AIMOGA robots and robotic dogs will also be featured, offering interactive demonstrations of intelligent assistance and extending the mobility experience beyond the vehicle itself.

The 2026 International Business Summit reflects a broader shift in how the brand engages with global audiences, integrating product, technology, and user experience into a single continuous framework. The result is a participatory format where understanding is formed through presence rather than presentation.

As the summit takes place in Wuhu, iCAUR will also make an appearance at the Beijing International Auto Show, where it will present its latest developments in brand ecosystem strategy and future mobility direction, reinforcing its broader positioning in the global new energy mobility landscape.

About iCAUR:

iCAUR is an all-new brand developed by Chery Group, born for the global market. Backed by Chery’s deep manufacturing heritage and cutting-edge innovation, iCAUR targets the young — and the young at heart — through its integrated “Category + Ecosystem + Culture” brand model.

In collaboration with global ecosystem partners, iCAUR is building a comprehensive service system, launching a diverse portfolio of premium offerings, and establishing a worldwide community network. Through this approach, the brand is evolving beyond a traditional automobile manufacturer into a global ecological integrator driven by “Made-in-China” intelligence.

*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts:

Namita Thakkar

namita@matrixdubai.com