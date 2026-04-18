Kuwait: Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz” announced that Al Nada Tower has achieved LEED Gold certification in Q1-2026 under the LEED v4.1 Operations and Maintenance: Existing Buildings rating system, becoming the first residential building in the State of Kuwait to receive this prestigious international certification. The certification was granted following the successful completion of the assessment process and formal approval, reflecting Markaz’s systematic approach, rooted in internationally recognized standards, to asset management and sustainable operational excellence.

Al Nada Tower is owned by Markaz Real Estate Fund (MREF), a Shariah-compliant, income generating open-ended fund offering investors the potential for property appreciation in addition to cash yield from rental income that is distributed on a monthly basis. Since its establishment in 2002 up to December 2025, the fund has delivered IRR of 7.7%. MREF targets a monthly distribution that is equivalent to an annualized 4-5% return. The most recent recognition MREF has obtained is the MEED Excellence in Real Estate Investment in MENA in 2025.

The LEED Gold certification was awarded following an independent evaluation process that assessed operational performance, resource efficiency, indoor environmental quality, and the continuous improvement of operations and maintenance practices, based on a technical review conducted by accredited independent entities. This milestone reflects Markaz’s commitment to translating sustainability principles into tangible operational standards that go beyond symbolic goals to become an integral part of asset performance strategies and long-term value enhancement.

Al Nada Tower’s LEED Gold certification reflects Markaz’s approach to establishing well-structured operational frameworks focused on protecting asset quality, maintaining operational efficiency, and strengthening the long-term readiness of its real estate portfolio in response to evolving market dynamics and rising sustainability and performance expectations.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Abdullatif W. Al-Nusif, Managing Director – Wealth Management and Business Development at Markaz, said: “Al Nada Tower’s LEED Gold certification represents tangible evidence of how sustainability is embedded within our long-term investment strategy. This achievement reflects Markaz’s disciplined approach to asset management, supported by measurable operational efficiency, stronger asset resilience, lower operating costs, and the delivery of sustainable environmental and financial value. It also reinforces the tower’s position in the residential market and sets a benchmark that can serve as a foundation for developing the rest of our portfolio in line with global best practices.”

Mr. Milad A. Elia, Executive Vice President – Real Estate Investment, Middle East and North Africa at Markaz, added: “Al Nada Tower’s LEED Gold certification strengthens Markaz’s position as a responsible real estate investor guided by long-term planning and reflects its commitment to applying sustainability standards and operational excellence within an integrated framework for sustainable value creation. This achievement also contributes to enhancing the quality and resilience of the real estate portfolio, reinforcing investor confidence, and improving the residential environment through greater operational efficiency and higher living standards aligned with internationally recognized benchmarks.”

LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) is one of the world’s most widely used green building rating systems. The LEED v4.1 Operations and Maintenance: Existing Buildings framework focuses on measuring and improving the operational performance of buildings through verifiable performance indicators, enhancing efficiency and reducing environmental impact over the long term.

This certification marks an extension of Markaz’s ongoing approach to strengthening operational and sustainability frameworks across its activities, reflecting its continued commitment to applying robust institutional standards in asset management. Over the past years, Markaz has received several specialized recognitions in real estate investment and asset management, including being named Best Real Estate Investment Manager in the Middle East and Best Real Estate Investment Manager in Kuwait by Euromoney in 2024, in recognition of the performance of its real estate funds and the quality of its asset management capabilities.

Markaz continues to align the management of its real estate assets with leading global operational and sustainability best practices, within a clear strategy aimed at enhancing asset quality, achieving balanced performance, and delivering sustainable value to investors across asset classes and investment strategies.

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Important information

Fund Manager: Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C. "Markaz", Kuwait City, Mirqab, Al Sour Street, Al Shaya Tower, Floor 8, Tel: +965 2224 8000, P.O. Box 23444, Safat 13095, State of Kuwait

Fund Administrative Board Members: Ghazi Al-Osaimi, Milad Elia, Khaled Al-Mubaraki, Abdulrahman Sulaiman Al Sanad

To obtain a copy of the Articles of Association, Prospectus, and the Fund’s financial reports, please visit: www.markaz.com

Disclaimer (QR Code Ad)

This announcement has been prepared for promotional purposes and has been approved by Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz”. No material information relating to the investment referred to herein has been omitted. Investments in the Fund may be exposed to risks arising from changes in market conditions. There is no guarantee or assurance that the investment will generate any returns.

Accordingly, potential investors should conduct their own analysis and research, and consult their financial, legal, tax, audit and other professional advisers when making investment decisions or considering any strategy discussed in this content. Investors should also understand that such an investment carries a high degree of risk, including the risk of losing the principal invested, and that distribution levels cannot be predicted or guaranteed.

Past performance is not necessarily indicative of, and does not necessarily predict, future performance. The Fund’s net asset value is variable and may decrease or increase. Please review the subscription prospectus and all Fund documents to understand the risk factors associated with this investment, as well as the investment methodology and operations, before investing in the Fund.

About Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz”

Established in 1974, Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C “Markaz” is one of the leading asset management and investment banking institutions in the MENA region with total assets under management of over KD 1.52 billion (USD 4.98 billion) as of 31 December 2025. Markaz was listed on the Boursa Kuwait in 1997. Over the years, Markaz has pioneered innovation through the creation of new investment channels. These channels enjoy unique characteristics, and they have helped Markaz widen investors’ horizons. Examples include Mumtaz (the first domestic mutual fund), MREF (the first real estate investment fund in Kuwait), Forsa Financial Fund (the first options market maker in the GCC since 2005), and the GCC Momentum Fund (the first passive fund of its kind in Kuwait and across GCC that follows the momentum methodology), all conceptualized, established, and managed by Markaz.

For further information, please contact:

Sondos Saad

Corporate Communications Department

Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C. "Markaz"

Email: Ssaad@markaz.com

markaz.com