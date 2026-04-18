Kuwait — Mezzan Holding KSCP, one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of food, beverage, FMCG, and pharmaceutical products in the Gulf, held its 25th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Shareholders on Thursday, April 16, 2026, in Kuwait. Shareholders approved all agenda items including the Board of Directors’ recommendation to distribute cash dividends of 45% of the nominal value of the share (45 fils per share) for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2025.

In his remarks at the General Assembly, Mr. Montaser Jassim Al-Wazzan, Chairman of Mezzan Holding, said: “In 2025, Mezzan Holding delivered tangible growth in revenue and improved profitability, supported by continued enhancements in operational efficiency, an improved business mix, and strengthened financial discipline. This performance was not the product of favorable circumstances, but rather the result of sustained institutional effort built on a clear strategic direction, disciplined execution, and a focus on creating real, sustainable value.”

Amr Farghal, Chief Executive Officer of Mezzan Holding, said: “We remain committed to maintaining close engagement with our shareholders and transparent dialogue on the company’s performance. Our 2025 results reflect continued balanced growth and improved earnings quality. Mezzan’s role extends beyond financial results to ensuring the reliable supply of essential goods, including food, water, and medicines, a responsibility that remains central to how we operate. Looking ahead, we will continue to strengthen our core food manufacturing and distribution businesses while expanding in healthcare and pharmaceutical manufacturing, with the Al-Shifa project progressing steadily as a key driver of future growth. We are also proud to hold this year’s meeting at the Al-Shifa site, where this vision is now taking shape through the leadership and efforts of our colleagues Mr. Ali Abdulrahman Al-Wazzan and Dr. Rashed Reyadh Khazaal.”

FY 2025 Financial Highlights:

Revenue: KD 297.1 million, up by 3.8%.

Operating Profit: KD 26.6 million, up by 18.0%.

EBITDA: KD 35.3 million, up by 11.8%.

Net Profit Before Tax: KD 20.5 million, up by 25.0%.

Net Profit After Tax: KD 18.6 million, up by 20.0%.

Net Profit to Parent Company Shareholders: KD 17.3 million, up by 19.0%.

About Mezzan Holding:

Operates in six countries through 34 subsidiaries with more than 8,000 employees.

Distributes over 34,000 Stock Keeping Units (SKU), making it one of the largest operators in terms of SKUs, unit sales, market share, and in terms of share of revenues of total consumer spending in consumer categories served by the company

Active in various segments of the consumer staple industry supported by long-standing relationships with Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly-Clark, Reckitt Benckiser, General Mills, Arla Foods, Sara Lee, and many other leading brands and manufacturers

Serves over 110,000 meals a day in Kuwait and Qatar through its catering business

Has a total of 190,000 square meters in food, beverage, and FMCG manufacturing facilities in Kuwait, Qatar and UAE

Leverages long-standing relationships with private and cooperative supermarkets

Vertically integrated into complementary business operations, including packaging, catering, contract services, and logistics

Food services customers include multinational fast-food chains, airline catering services, and large food services companies

Mezzan Holding is an 80-year-old company that was listed on the Kuwait Stock Exchange in the second quarter of 2015. The company is headquartered in Kuwait with direct operational activities in Kuwait, UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Jordan.

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