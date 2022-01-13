PHOTO
UAE: HAYVN, a global institutional digital currencies platform, today announced that Mr. Andy Young has joined their Board of Directors as Chairman.
“We are very pleased to add an exceptional leader to our Board with executive management experience and significant risk management, financial services, finance, technology, and international experience. Andy’s perspective on key risks facing HAYVN will provide important contributions to the Board’s risk oversight expertise.” said Christopher Flinos, HAYVN’s Chief Executive Officer.
Mr. Young currently serves as the Group Chief Financial Officer for City Football Group. He is a chartered accountant with more than 25 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, spending much of that time with various Viacom companies. Prior to joining City Football Club, Mr. Young spent 6 years as the Chief Financial Officer of TwoFour54 in Abu Dhabi and also serves as a Non-Executive Board Director for the Special Olympics UK.
“I feel very privileged to take on this role at such an exciting time for the industry — the needs of HAYVN’s clients, people, regulators, and other stakeholders are changing rapidly. The industry is redefining the world’s interaction with money in ways which will benefit everybody for years to come,” said Mr Young.
“Andy’s long history of leadership, coupled with his experience in large, globally focused businesses such as City Football Group, makes him an ideal person for this role. I look forward to working closely with him to ensure that HAYVN’s corporate governance framework is best in class. His oversight will create a positive impact across our shareholders, regulators, clients, stakeholders, and employees” said Christopher Flinos.
The actions announced today are in addition to the appointment of two new independent directors, Mr Stuart Connolly and Mr Ahmed Ismail.
About HAYVN
HAYVN is the global standard in institutional digital currency. We provide secure OTC trading and custody capabilities, enabling customers to trade and store digital currencies simply, safely, and efficiently. HAYVN provides unprecedented levels of transparency, security, compliance, and best execution practices, bringing unique trading opportunities to our clients and the markets in which we operate. For more information, you can find us at https://hayvnglobal.com/home
For more information contact: peter@parklanelive.com
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.