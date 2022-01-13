UAE: HAYVN, a global institutional digital currencies platform, today announced that Mr. Andy Young has joined their Board of Directors as Chairman.

“We are very pleased to add an exceptional leader to our Board with executive management experience and significant risk management, financial services, finance, technology, and international experience. Andy’s perspective on key risks facing HAYVN will provide important contributions to the Board’s risk oversight expertise.” said Christopher Flinos, HAYVN’s Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Young currently serves as the Group Chief Financial Officer for City Football Group. He is a chartered accountant with more than 25 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, spending much of that time with various Viacom companies. Prior to joining City Football Club, Mr. Young spent 6 years as the Chief Financial Officer of TwoFour54 in Abu Dhabi and also serves as a Non-Executive Board Director for the Special Olympics UK.

“I feel very privileged to take on this role at such an exciting time for the industry — the needs of HAYVN’s clients, people, regulators, and other stakeholders are changing rapidly. The industry is redefining the world’s interaction with money in ways which will benefit everybody for years to come,” said Mr Young.

“Andy’s long history of leadership, coupled with his experience in large, globally focused businesses such as City Football Group, makes him an ideal person for this role. I look forward to working closely with him to ensure that HAYVN’s corporate governance framework is best in class. His oversight will create a positive impact across our shareholders, regulators, clients, stakeholders, and employees” said Christopher Flinos.

The actions announced today are in addition to the appointment of two new independent directors, Mr Stuart Connolly and Mr Ahmed Ismail.

HAYVN is the global standard in institutional digital currency. We provide secure OTC trading and custody capabilities, enabling customers to trade and store digital currencies simply, safely, and efficiently. HAYVN provides unprecedented levels of transparency, security, compliance, and best execution practices, bringing unique trading opportunities to our clients and the markets in which we operate. For more information, you can find us at https://hayvnglobal.com/home

