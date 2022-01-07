Umm Al Quwain : Gulf Craft, a leading boat and yacht manufacturer, has underlined its commitment to conserving the ocean through its support to the Water Revolution Foundation’s Important Marine Mammal Areas (IMMAs) programme.

The IMMAs programme is the Foundation’s first endorsed ocean conservation project that aims to restore the balance of life in the ocean by identifying the most important habitats for marine mammals and prioritising them for positive conservation actions.

By highlighting the places that most matter to marine mammals, the IMMAs programme addresses the challenge of where to direct conservation resources. This is regarded as among the most effective programmes for the yachting community to support.

Gulf Craft Chairman Mohammed Hussein Alshaali said: “Conserving the marine environment is the responsibility of every stakeholder, and we are strongly committed to initiatives that will help protect the habitats for marine mammals. This is a contribution to the future of the marine environment and reflects our social responsibility. The joy of exploring the high seas is to take delight into the exotic sightings of marine mammals and protecting their habitats must be given top priority.”

He added: “Since its inception, The Water Revolution Foundation has provided the superyacht industry with tools, knowledge and best practices to mitigate the ecological footprint and to promote the conservation of oceans. We are an environmentally and socially responsible institution, and we will continue to explore all opportunities to partner in the global effort to conserve our marine environment for future generations.”

The IMMAs programme is currently focused on the North Atlantic, a heavily trafficked region of the ocean and a popular route for superyachts crossing between the Mediterranean and Caribbean. An existing programme of the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) Task Force on Marine Mammal Protected Areas, IMMAs focuses on prioritising protection measures by governments, intergovernmental organisations, conservation groups, marine stakeholders, and the community.

In addition to supporting the global efforts in conserving the marine environment, Gulf Craft has been a socially responsible company partaking in various sustainability initiatives across the United Arab Emirates. To ensure the well-being of the community, every year, Gulf Craft participates in desert, beach and mangrove clean ups organized by the government or the Emirates Environmental Group, a non-governmental organization that runs a variety of waste management campaigns in tandem with UAE-based businesses.

About Gulf Craft:

Gulf Craft is the world’s fully-integrated boat and yacht manufacturer with a proven track-record in designing and delivering high-quality, super-performing vessels that define the contemporary marine lifestyle. A brand of choice in lifestyle boats/yachts, Gulf Craft delivers high-quality personalised vessels for pleasure and for commercial pursuits for clientele across the world.

With a global team of professionals, Gulf Craft is led by a passionate leadership that pushes boundaries and consistently raises the bar in design and performance, underpinned by its flagship Majesty 175, the world’s largest composite production superyacht.

Gulf Craft manufacturers yachts and boats, from 31-foot to 175-foot, which appeal to a wide audience such as touring passenger vessels and has five key brands: Silvercraft – smaller family and fishing boats; Oryx sports yachts and open cruisers; Nomad explorer yachts; the flagship Majesty yachts; and Touring Passenger Vessels. Utilising advanced technology, powerful engineering, timeless design, and world-class craftsmanship. Gulf Craft operates two manufacturing facilities – a 462,000 sq ft facility in Umm Al Quwain and a 100,000-square-foot facility in the Maldives as well as a service centre in Ajman. To date, the company has built over 10,000 boats.

Gulf Craft has the world’s first fully-integrated design and production facility for boats/yachts and evolves constantly to meet customer aspirations. Founded in 1982, Gulf Craft has introduced new and diversified production lines, as well as dealer networks globally.

