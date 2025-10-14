MUSCAT: In celebration of World Maritime Day, the Environmental Society of Oman (ESO), in partnership with Asyad Group, recently hosted a high-level panel session on “Sustainable Maritime Transport”, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, and academic experts to explore pathways for advancing green shipping and maritime decarbonization in Oman.

The session marked the third panel of ESO’s flagship Oman Climate Dialogues series — a platform dedicated to sparking informed

discussion on climate change, raising public awareness, and highlighting Oman’s journey toward net zero while accelerating our collective transition toward sustainability.

Discussions during the session underscored the importance of sustainable maritime transport in supporting Oman’s climate commitments, Net Zero targets, and economic diversification goals. Participants explored innovation in green shipping technologies and port decarbonization, as well as opportunities and challenges in integrating renewable energy solutions within maritime operations.

The dialogue also emphasized the protection of marine life through minimizing vessel strikes and the need to build human capacity and technical skills to drive the shift toward sustainable maritime transport.

A distinguished panel of speakers shared their insights and expertise, including Captain Al Khalil al Hooti, Vice President Marine at Asyad Shipping; Dr. Andrew Wilson, Founding Director of Future Seas Global SPC; and Captain Rajkumar Palanivelu, Dean of the

International Maritime College Oman. The session was moderated by Suaad Al Harthi, Executive Director of ESO.

The event attracted a diverse audience representing government ministries, maritime sector organizations, private companies, SMEs, academics, and youth, fostering lively dialogue through interactive Q&A sessions and networking opportunities.

Launched in 2023, in collaboration with Asyad Group, Oman Climate Dialogues serves as a national platform to advance climate literacy, knowledge exchange, and advocacy. Each session aims to deepen understanding of pressing environmental challenges while empowering participants to champion sustainable transformation within their sectors.

The 2025 programme encompasses panel discussions ranging from green mobility and biodiversity to climate neutrality, complemented by specialized workshops on entrepreneurship that offer practical insights into climate adaptation and mitigation strategies future.”

