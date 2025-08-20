MUSCAT: In what has been described as a ‘landmark and pioneering step’, the Sultanate of Oman has unveiled its National Strategy for Marine Debris Management, a comprehensive plan aimed at protecting the marine environment and ensuring maritime safety.

The strategy is aligned with both national laws and international frameworks, reinforcing Oman’s commitment to building a sustainable maritime sector and safeguarding its marine wealth.

The strategy identifies several key objectives, including protecting the marine environment, enhancing maritime safety, allocating resources for debris management and strengthening institutional cooperation. It also establishes a national emergency plan in line with international agreements.

The Maritime Affairs Department at the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, stated that the launch of the strategy marks a turning point in Oman’s efforts to build a safe and sustainable maritime sector. “This is not only about removing abandoned or sunken vessels, but also about ensuring comprehensive protection of our marine environment while positioning Oman as a trusted maritime hub,” it stated.

Under Omani Maritime Law (Royal Decree No 19/2023), marine debris is defined as a ship and its appurtenances that are abandoned, sunk, or grounded in the territorial sea of the Sultanate of Oman or its exclusive economic zone.

This clear legal foundation allows authorities to regulate removal operations with well-defined responsibilities, ensuring that environmental and economic considerations are both taken into account.

Abdullah al Rashdi, a specialist in marine environmental sciences, explained, “Over time, some wrecks become artificial habitats for marine life. Therefore, removal must be carefully studied to avoid ecological disruption. The strategy strikes a balance by involving experts in the decision-making process before any intervention.”

Beyond its environmental importance, the strategy also addresses maritime safety. Debris in shipping lanes poses direct threats to international trade routes and can cause significant economic losses.

Musallam al Hosani, a maritime safety expert, stated, “Marine debris in navigation routes is a serious hazard. Effective monitoring and regulated removal operations will directly strengthen global confidence in Omani waters as a safe passage for shipping companies.”

Authorities stress that the success of the strategy depends on active community involvement and the engagement of the private sector. Public awareness campaigns targeting ship owners, port operators and local communities are crucial.

Maha bint Salem, an environmental activist, commented, “Protecting our seas is a collective responsibility. While the government sets the framework, it is society that ensures the strategy succeeds. Awareness and cooperation at all levels are essential.”

With this strategy, Oman is charting a path towards a cleaner, safer and more sustainable maritime future. It not only tackles immediate challenges, but also builds a long-term framework that integrates legislation, science and community participation.



