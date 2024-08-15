HE Dr. Al Rand: This honor is both an achievement and a source of pride for the UAE, showcasing the vision of our wise leadership and its determination to promote the country’s position in global health indicators.

Dubai: The World Health Organization (WHO) has recognized the UAE in recognition of its progressive efforts to ramp up the national immunization program, specifically highlighting the integration of the HPV vaccine.

The accolade showcases the WHO's confidence in the UAE's robust health system, which prioritizes preventive measures and delivers comprehensive, integrated healthcare through innovative and sustainable approaches that ensure disease prevention and the integration of the latest advancements in immunization technology.

Disease prevention

Dr. Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (NITAG), Dr. Sulaiman Al Hammadi, a member of the group, and Dr. Laila Al-Jasmi, Head of the Immunisation Department at the Ministry, received the award at a ceremony hosted by the WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean in Cairo. The event also celebrated the 50th anniversary of the WHO's Essential Program for Immunization and was attended by senior officials from the office and representatives from member states in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

Honoring efforts

The honour recgonises MoHAP’s ongoing efforts and that of other health authorities to enhance and update the National Immunization Program. As one of the country's strategic initiatives, the program undergoes periodic reviews by specialized technical committees, including the National Immunization Technical Advisory Group and the Supreme National Committee for Immunization. The reviews are conducted in accordance with the latest international standards and reflect the local vaccine coverage and the number of reported cases of diseases targeted by vaccination.

Leadership Vision

HE Dr Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, stated that this honour is a source of pride for the UAE and clearly shows the commitment of the country's leadership to excel in global competitive indicators.

He emphasized that the honour comes in recognition of MoHAP, strategic partners, and health authorities’ relentless efforts to enhance the efficiency of the health system and prevent diseases. It is yet another incentive to maintain excellence in public health, ensuring the highest levels of prevention for community members and the implementation of sustainable health strategies.

Stands out regionally and globally

He highlighted that the UAE stands out both regionally and globally for adhering to the highest standards in combating HPV and cervical cancer. Such an achievement was made possible by various programs and initiatives launched and implemented by the country’s health authorities, driven by a commitment to developing health policies based on scientific research. These policies are very helpfull in setting, framing, and regulating standards within national strategic programs aimed at combating the disease.

Al Rand added that since 2018, the Ministry has included the HPV vaccine for females in the national immunization program, positioning the UAE as the first in the Eastern Mediterranean to do so. Recently, the program was expanded to include male students aged 13 to 14 years. He also praised the ongoing support from the Ministry’s strategic partners and other health authorities, which helps sustain the National Immunisation Programme and strengthens the UAE’s reputation as a global model for integrated healthcare.