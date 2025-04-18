Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is supporting the 19th Annual Autism Pre-screening Campaign as strategic sponsor. Organised by the Dubai Autism Centre (DAC), the campaign is held under the patronage of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai. It includes awareness workshops for teachers in Dubai schools and offers free and early diagnosis, and comprehensive assessment sessions for people with autism.

“We support national efforts to make Dubai a city friendly to People of Determination, fostering their inclusion and empowerment, as well as transferring and localising knowledge, and raising awareness of the proper procedures when dealing with this important group of society. This facilitates their integration in society, enabling them to contribute productively and creatively. As a socially responsible and inclusive organisation for People of Determination, we have successfully achieved all strategic indicators in their inclusion and empowerment over five years. Additionally, we won the ‘Best People-of-Determination-Friendly Government Entity award’ at the 2024 Dubai Government Excellence Awards. We are keen to launch and support inspiring and useful initiatives to further enhance the inclusion of People of Determination in the workplace and society,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

DEWA’s sponsorship of the Annual Autism Pre-screening Campaign is part of its efforts to make Dubai a global leader in providing special education programmes and rehabilitation services for people with autism. The campaign aims to empower teachers by equipping them with early diagnosis tools, enabling them to refer children to specialised consultants for thorough assessment. This ensures that children receive timely and appropriate support, significantly improving their developmental skills and abilities.