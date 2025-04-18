Lyon, France - His Excellency Mr. Fahad bin Abdulrahman Aljalajel, Minister of Health of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, concluded a three-day official visit to the French Republic, which included strategic engagements in Paris and Lyon.

The visit reinforced both nations’ commitment to advancing healthcare innovation and scientific collaboration, in alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Health Sector Transformation Program and Vision 2030.

In Lyon, His Excellency Minister Aljalajel visited the Sanofi Campus, one of Europe’s leading pharmaceutical innovation hubs, where he met with Mr. Thomas Triomphe, Executive Vice President of Sanofi Vaccines. Discussions focused on expanding collaboration in vaccine development, clinical research, and biotechnology, including Sanofi’s growing footprint in Saudi Arabia, particularly in the end-to-end insulin manufacturing within the Kingdom.

His Excellency witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding to enhance collaboration between the Saudi Health Holding Company and Sanofi Arabia. The agreement focuses on advancing cooperation in clinical research, digital health, breakthrough innovation, and patient-centered care programs. This strategic partnership supports the goals of Vision 2030 by accelerating access to advanced therapies, strengthening local healthcare capabilities, and fostering AI-driven research and joint clinical trials. A key initiative under this agreement is the “Rafiq El-Seha” (Health Companion) program, designed to support diabetes care through digital health solutions.

As part of his visit, His Excellency also met with Dr. Elisabete Weiderpass, Director of the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). Their discussions focused on expanding partnerships in cancer research, early detection, innovation, and scientific exchange. Both sides explored opportunities to activate technical and research collaborations to address global cancer challenges.

Additionally, the delegation visited the WHO Academy, the World Health Organization’s global training platform in Lyon. The visit highlighted the Kingdom’s commitment to developing a skilled healthcare workforce through digital learning and lifelong education, ensuring professionals are prepared to meet the evolving demands of modern healthcare.

Earlier in the visit, His Excellency held a series of high-level meetings in Paris with French government officials, including ministerial counterparts and senior leaders from the health and business sectors. He also participated in a session of the Saudi-French Business Council, underscoring the importance of cross-sectoral cooperation in driving healthcare innovation and transformation.