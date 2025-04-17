Strategic partnership set to drive accelerated growth, attract global venture capital and empower groundbreaking HealthTech through Abu Dhabi’s new Health, Endurance, Longevity, and Medicine (HELM) cluster

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the health sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, today announced the signing of a strategic partnership with Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, to attract global venture capital (VC) investment and accelerate the growth of HealthTech and life sciences startups through the emirate’s newly launched Health, Endurance, Longevity, and Medicine (HELM) cluster. Led by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), ADIO and DoH, the HELM cluster was established to be a global hub for biotechnology, MedTech and digital health innovation. The cluster is projected to contribute AED 94 billion to Abu Dhabi’s GDP and create 30,000 new jobs by 2045.

Under the agreement, which was announced on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Global Health Week (ADGHW), Hub71 will leverage its extensive VC partner network to showcase investment opportunities within the HELM cluster through targeted roadshows, networking engagements and dedicated promotional initiatives. ADIO will complement these efforts by providing attractive co-investment opportunities, tailored business support and streamlined business facilitation services to attract international VC firms to establish and expand their operations within the cluster.

Hub71 will also proactively connect high-potential startups entering the HELM cluster with relevant VCs, allowing startups to benefit from targeted market access. DoH will provide compliance support while optimising regulatory pathways to attract and streamline investment processes in the life sciences sector.

All parties will collaborate on policy and infrastructure enhancements, aligning Abu Dhabi’s life sciences ecosystem with international best practices. Regular policy reviews will ensure continuous improvement, enhancing the investor experience and reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as a top destination for life sciences investments.

H.E. Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, commented: “For global investors and health innovators, Abu Dhabi offers more than a destination, it offers a launchpad. Through the HELM cluster, we are removing barriers, accelerating access, and providing the regulatory clarity and support that startups and investors need to scale faster and smarter. This partnership ensures that breakthrough reach the patients, markets, and communities that need them most.

H.E. Badr Al-Olama, Director General of ADIO, said: “This collaboration exemplifies Abu Dhabi’s ability to accelerate high-growth sectors by creating the right environment for early-stage innovation to thrive. By partnering with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Hub71, we are ensuring that promising ideas are matched with the capital, infrastructure and regulatory clarity they need to scale. This not only reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading destination for life sciences investment, it also supports the HELM cluster’s mission to deliver transformative advancements in healthcare and lasting economic impact across the emirate.”

Ahmad Ali Alwan, CEO of Hub71, said: “This partnership is a compelling example of how Abu Dhabi’s ecosystem is mobilising to strengthen the HELM cluster. By connecting ventures with leading capital partners and a vibrant community of innovative startups, we are enabling breakthrough solutions and contributing to the future of global healthcare and life sciences.”

As the MENA region’s fastest growing startup ecosystem, Abu Dhabi witnessed $4.2 billion in exit and startup valuations by the end of 2023. The emirate saw $224 million in early-stage startup funding and over overall $1 billion in VC funding between July 2021 and December 2023.

Since 2021, DoH has supported 80 healthcare startups, accelerating transformative solutions across the healthcare spectrum. These efforts have created 926 specialised jobs, fostering economic growth and strengthening the life sciences sector, which has achieved an impressive annual growth rate of 22%.

Held under the theme ‘Towards Longevity: Redefining Health and Well-being', Abu Dhabi Global Health Week is a major government initiative from Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) to serve as a platform for innovation and collaboration within Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector.

Notes to editors:

About the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO):

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is the government vehicle responsible for accelerating Abu Dhabi’s growth and enabling the emirate’s economic transformation. Through comprehensive support services, ADIO enables both local and foreign investors to shape industries of the future set to transform liveability, technology, resources, and value-added services. Initiatives focused on regional tourism and retail development and public-private partnerships ensure that community well-being is at the centre of Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation. With a robust network of investors, strong collaboration with key stakeholders, and a global presence, ADIO is committed to empowering those who invest with Abu Dhabi to make a lasting global impact.

About the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH):

The DoH is the regulatory body of the healthcare sector at the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and ensures excellence in healthcare by monitoring the health status of the population. DoH defines the strategy for the health system, monitors and analyses the health status of the population and performance of the system. In addition, DoH shapes the regulatory framework for the health system, inspects against regulations, enforces standards, and encourages adoption of world-class best practices and performance targets by all healthcare service providers in the Emirate. DoH also drives programmes to increase awareness and adoption of healthy living standards among the residents of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in addition to regulating scope of services, premiums and reimbursement rates of the health system. For further information on DOH, visit https://www.doh.gov.ae/ and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Hub71:

Hub71 is Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem that enables founders to build globally enduring homegrown tech companies in any sector by providing access to global markets, a capital ecosystem, a global network of partners, and a vibrant community filled with highly skilled talent governed by forward-thinking regulation.

Backed by the Government of Abu Dhabi and Mubadala Investment Company, Hub71 is growing its vibrant community of tech startups, investors, government, and corporate partners to ensure the availability of investment, commercial activities, and incentives from the public and private sectors. Through Hub71’s entrepreneurial infrastructure, value-add programs, enabling services and support packages, founders can build, and scale widely adopted technologies with purpose and impact. Hub71 is on a mission to introduce new minds and technologies to Abu Dhabi, finding new ways to build globally enduring technology companies and sustain the nation’s continuous economic development.

About Abu Dhabi Global Health Week (ADGHW):

ADGHW is a major government initiative from DoH and serves as a platform for innovation and collaboration under the theme ‘Towards Longevity: Redefining Health and Well-being.’ It places a strong emphasis on community-driven health and well-being, with a proactive approach centred around preventive, personalised, and holistic care. Four core themes will guide discussions and initiatives: Longevity and Precision Health; Health System Resilience & Sustainability; Digital Health & AI; and Investment in Life Sciences. By convening diverse stakeholders from around the world, ADGHW is a community without borders that seeks to advance the future of health and well-being.

ADGHW 2025 offers complimentary visitor passes that grant access to the event’s Start Up Zone, live stage sessions and exhibition hall featuring 150 global leaders in health.