Abu Dhabi: The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, the Abu Dhabi Government’s official channel to receive social contributions, and the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the emirate, recognised esteemed contributors for their support to key health projects that address social priorities in Abu Dhabi. The recognition event took place during the Abu Dhabi Global Health Week 2025 (ADGHW) at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

The contributors were recognised by Her Excellency Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and His Excellency Abdullah Al Ameri, Director General of the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an, in the presence of global and regional industry experts and partners.

Through the strength of their long-standing collaboration, the Authority and DoH have supported various projects in healthcare, in areas such as medical research and development, lifesaving dialysis treatments, covering health insurance cost, and supporting families in grief. These initiatives aim to transform healthcare delivery and improve patient outcomes and underscores both parties’ commitment of working together to enhance the well-being of the individuals in the city of Abu Dhabi.

The list of contributors honoured included leading organisations, including the Gates Foundation, M42, Pure Health, e&, United Al Saqr Group, Mubadala Investment Company, and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank. In addition, global pharmaceutical companies including AstraZeneca, Novartis, Roche, Janssen, Eli Lilly, MSD, Bayer, Ipsen, Sanofi, Sobi, and Pfizer were also honored. A number of individual contributors were also honored, including the late Hamad Suhail Al Khaili, Mr. Salem Al Shuebi, Sheikh Hamad Sultan Al Darmaki and His Excellency Khalifa Nasser Al Suwaidi, in recognition of their role in supporting major healthcare projects and driving innovation and medical research.

As part of its efforts to support social initiatives aimed at addressing pressing social priorities in Abu Dhabi, the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma'an connects the government, private entities, social enterprises, and non-profits to raise and deploys funds towards partner-led initiatives to create long-lasting impact and enhance the quality of life for members of the Abu Dhabi community.

ADGHW is a major government initiative from DoH and serves as a platform for innovation and collaboration under the theme ‘Towards Longevity: Redefining Health and Well-being.’ It places a strong emphasis on community-driven health and well-being, with a proactive approach centred around preventive, personalised, and holistic care.

Four core themes will guide discussions and initiatives: Longevity and Precision Health; Health System Resilience & Sustainability; Digital Health & AI; and Investment in Life Sciences. By convening diverse stakeholders from around the world, ADGHW is a community without borders that seeks to advance the future of health and well-being. Contributions can be made quickly and easily via https://fundraise.maan.gov.ae/en/projects or through the dedicated mobile app which is available on both Apple and Android devices, in addition to bank transfers or via ATM machines.

About the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an

Established in 2019 by the Department of Community Development Abu Dhabi (DCD), The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an is the Abu Dhabi government’s official channel to receive social contributions through a unified platform, dedicated to uniting community efforts and fostering a culture of giving by collecting contributions, directing them towards social priorities, empowering social enterprises, and promoting volunteering to build a cohesive community.

The Authority supports projects that address social priorities in the health, education, environment, infrastructure, and social services, aiming to nurture a collaborative and active community by connecting individuals and entities in the public, private, and civil society spheres to support their communities.

Contributions made to the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an are transparently deployed in full to social projects led by key partners meaning benefactors can maximise the impact their funds have in driving community engagement and providing access to essential resources, programmes, and funding for organisations across Abu Dhabi to achieve their Corporate Social Responsibility and sustainable development goals.