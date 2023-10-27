Abu Dhabi: H.E. Abdullah Ahmed Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy, received Liao Tao, Deputy Commissioner of China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) and his accompanying delegation, at the Ministry’s headquarters. The meeting explored the strengthening of partnership and the exchange of experiences in the field of intellectual property in accordance with international best practices. This contributes to the development of the IP environment in both the UAE and China to foster innovation.

The Undersecretary said: “Thanks to the directives of its wise leadership, the UAE has established a pioneering environment for intellectual property based in line with global best practices. The country is keen to strengthen its partnership in the field of IP at the regional and global levels and build fruitful partnerships with global organizations specialized in this regard. It further contributes to maximizing the role of innovation, creating tremendous opportunities and capabilities for innovators and creators at both individual and institutional levels. These efforts are necessary to comprehensively develop intellectual property legislation and laws, in light of the principles of the 50 and the UAE Centennial 2071.”

H.E. added: “Cooperation with CNIPA, one of the leading houses of expertise in the field of intellectual property, represents an important step forward in facilitating the exchange of dialogue, latest experiences and IP practices. It enhances the UAE’s competitiveness in the field and creates a stimulating environment for research and development, especially since China’s experience in the field of patents and IP is unique and innovative.”

During the meeting, the UAE and Chinese sides reviewed the legal and regulatory frameworks that support the environment of creativity and innovation in both countries. They also discussed the importance of harnessing advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence in enhancing protection for IP applications to offer distinguished, highly efficient and reliable services in the field.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact: