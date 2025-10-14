Abu Dhabi: Accompanied by several leaders from the social sector, H.E. Eng. Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi (DCD), visited the Abu Dhabi Government Pavilion at GITEX Global 2025, and witnessed the launch of the new “Family Space” project on the “TAMM” platform. The project aims to support families in Abu Dhabi and facilitate their access to government services through a unified and smart dashboard.

During the visit, His Excellency was also briefed on the most prominent digital initiatives and projects on display, reflecting the Abu Dhabi Government’s continuous efforts to leverage technology and innovation to enhance the quality of life and strengthen service integration.

The “Family Space” project is one of the innovative digital initiatives developed by DCD, in collaboration with the Department of Government Enablement (DGE) and several government entities. The goal being to empower families and strengthen their unity through an integrated digital experience that simplifies the management of daily family needs.

In practice, this new initiative enables family members to access a variety of services covering different life stages, from marriage services and children’s education to overall family well-being, ensuring a more stable and high-quality life.

H.E. Eng. Hamad Al Dhaheri said: “Today’s visit to the Abu Dhabi Government Pavilion at GITEX Global 2025 has allowed for stakeholders in the social sector to explore a range of innovative digital projects that embody the vision of the Abu Dhabi Government in advancing community services through the use of AI and modern technologies.

“The ‘Family Space’ project is one of the most notable pioneering initiatives, reflecting our commitment to supporting and empowering families to manage their needs easily and seamlessly through the ‘TAMM’ platform. It provides a customized and integrated experience that ensures quick access to essential government services. This project reaffirms the Abu Dhabi government’s dedication to harnessing digital transformation for the service of people and the enhancement of their quality of life.”

His Excellency added: “The launch of such projects during the world’s largest technology-focused event, and alongside the UAE’s Year of Community, reflects a leadership role and vision of building cohesive and connected societies that keep pace with global technological developments and confidently moves toward a more sustainable future. This demonstrates our firm belief that the family is the fundament of social development, and empowering and supporting it is a cornerstone of Abu Dhabi’s ongoing prosperity.”

Features on the platform include an interactive user interface with a personalised control panel for each family, allowing users to access relevant government services such as issuing documents, registering children in schools, monitoring academic reports, and school transport tracking. It also offers services tailored to specific groups, including senior citizens and people of determination (POD). Among its innovative digital tools is the “Family Tree,” which visually and interactively displays family data and connects users to customised information and services for each member.

The project also aims to make the family user journey through the “TAMM” platform seamless, simplifying access to more than 190 digital services in one place. This ensures an integrated experience that enhances the efficiency and quality of services while supporting family and community well-being.

During the visit, His Excellency was also briefed by the project team on the features of the new digital platform, which includes the ‘Medeem’ journey – offering a unique digital journey for young people preparing for marriage by providing financial and housing support, in addition to a premarital preparation program. The platform also includes a dashboard for pet owners to manage their data and official documents, as well as for managing data and documentation of domestic helpers.

About Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development

Established in 2018 as the regulatory body for the social sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the Department of Community Development (DCD) is dedicated to promoting community development by building empowered individuals and cohesive families.

The department plays a pivotal role in developing policies, strategies, and standards that enhance the efficiency of social services. This is achieved by adopting a scientific approach, conducting studies, surveys, and comprehensive analysis of social data. It also engages institutions from various sectors, as well as community members, to ensure the development of programs and initiatives that respond to the actual needs of various segments of society.