UAE- Abu Dhabi: The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has issued federal decree appointing Major General Sultan Yusuf Abdul Rahman Al Nuaimi, director-general of Residency and Foreigners Affairs at the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security.

Director-general of Residency and Foreigners Affairs will be responsible for preparing policies and strategies related to the entry and residence of foreigners to the UAE; Supervising the issuance of entry visas and residence permits of all kinds; Implementing decisions and procedures regulating external borders (air, sea and land borders), both at entry and exit, in coordination with the concerned authorities.

Also, the director-general of Residency and Foreigners Affairs at the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security, will be responsible for the implementation of supervision and field inspection operations on establishments and free zones in coordination with the concerned authorities, to ensure their compliance with the Law. In addition to developing related services in line with the UAE’s vision and directions in this regard.

-Ends-