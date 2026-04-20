Abu Dhabi, UAE: /Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia:The United Arab Emirates National Pavilion has made a strong impact on the opening day of the Defence Services Asia Exhibition and Conference (DSA) 2026, drawing significant attendance from international delegations, industry leaders, and representatives of leading international defence and security companies.

The United Arab Emirates National Pavilion’s participation in DSA 2026, held at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur, is supported by the UAE Ministry of Defence (MOD) and the Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, and is organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company.

On the inaugural day, the pavilion welcomed a high-level delegation led by Malaysia’s Prime Minister, YAB Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim, and Defence Minister, YB Dato' Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, accompanied by senior military leaders and dignitaries.

During its visit, the delegation explored a diverse range of advanced, multi-domain defence and security solutions, including innovations in defence manufacturing, aerial and land systems, maritime defence, and cybersecurity.

The pavilion also welcomed official delegations from Thailand, Serbia, Nigeria, Cambodia, and Zimbabwe, underscoring its role as a global platform for international defence cooperation and strategic dialogue.

Throughout the day, the pavilion attracted over 1,800 visitors, including senior military officials, international delegations, and key stakeholders in the defence and security sectors, reflecting the growing global interest in the UAE’s advanced defence capabilities and innovative solutions.

Leading Emirati defence and security companies, including EDGE Group, Calidus, Resource Industries, and ASIS Boats, showcased their latest systems and solutions, drawing significant interest from attending delegates and industry leaders.

The pavilion also facilitated productive engagements during the exhibition’s first day, hosting more than 52 meetings at exhibitor booths and dedicated meeting spaces.

Capital Events, ADNEC Group’s event management arm, held a series of strategic meetings to promote the upcoming editions of its flagship defence exhibitions across new markets, including the 2027 International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX), as well as the 2028 Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Simulation and Training Exhibition (UMEX and SimTEX).

DSA 2026 will run until 23 April at MITEC. Visit the United Arab Emirates National Pavilion in Hall 4, Stand 4100, to engage with industry experts, engineers, and specialists from leading UAE national companies, as well as to exchange knowledge, discover innovative solutions, and build strategic partnerships.