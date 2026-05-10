The pavilion highlights the UAE’s pivotal role in fostering international defence and aviation partnerships.

Abu Dhabi, UAE — The United Arab Emirates (UAE) National Pavilion has concluded its successful participation in the SAHA 2026 International Defence & Aerospace Exhibition, held from 5 to 9 May in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, and supported by the UAE Ministry of Defence and the Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, the UAE National Pavilion’s participation in SAHA 2026 underscored the nation’s commitment to advancing international cooperation and fostering strategic partnerships across the defence and aerospace sectors.

The pavilion attracted significant attention from participating delegations and industry representatives, becoming a focal point for senior government officials, military leaders, defence technology experts, and representatives from major global companies.

Over the exhibition’s five days, the UAE National Pavilion welcomed more than 5,750 visitors, including over 750 visitors on the final day alone, reflecting the UAE’s growing prominence as a global leader in advanced defence and aerospace technologies.

It also hosted 418 strategic meetings across exhibitor booths and dedicated meeting spaces, including 68 on the closing day, further cementing its role as a catalyst for strategic engagement and global collaboration.

The pavilion provided a strategic platform for leading Emirati companies, including EDGE Group, Generation 5, and AAL Group, to present their latest security solutions and smart defence systems on a global stage, highlighting the UAE’s advanced capabilities in defence, security, and aerospace.

Additionally, the pavilion facilitated the signing of three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), cementing its position as a catalyst for strategic partnerships across these critical sectors.

Capital Events, the event management arm of ADNEC Group, engaged with international delegations and leading companies, discussing the upcoming editions of the group’s flagship events, including the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and Naval Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX) in 2027, as well as the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX) and Simulation and Training Exhibition (SIMTEX) scheduled for 2028.

The UAE National Pavilion’s impactful presence at SAHA 2026 reaffirmed its status as a global platform for showcasing the nation’s advanced defence and aerospace capabilities and fostering strategic partnerships between leading national companies and international partners to drive innovation, strategic dialogue, and collaboration in these critical sectors.

About Modon:

Modon is an international holding company, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). We are at the forefront of urban innovation, creating iconic designs and experiences that continually surpass expectations. Our primary business sectors include real estate, hospitality, asset management, investments, events, and tourism. Our goal is to deliver long-term, sustainable value, laying the foundations for intelligent, connected living.

About ADNEC Group:

ADNEC Group, part of Modon Holding, is renowned for its rich legacy and diverse business operations and stands as a formidable force in global business and leisure tourism. The Group is a leader in managing and developing international strategic assets and contributes to the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s economy.

ADNEC Group’s diverse business clusters span Venues, Events, F&B, Services, Tourism and Media. The Group operates the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the largest event venue in the MENA region and ADNEC Centre Al Ain, as well as the Business Design Centre and ExCeL London in the United Kingdom.

Capital Events, the events management arm of ADNEC Group, is the leading organiser of some of the world’s most iconic events across strategic industry sectors, including Defence and Security, Maritime Lifestyle, Media, Food & Beverage and Technology. Through its growing portfolio, Capital Events plays a crucial role in supporting Abu Dhabi to achieve its growth objectives as a global hub for business and leisure tourism.

ADNEC Group’s Services cluster includes its subsidiary Capital 360 Event Experiences, which provides distinguished event experiences to its clients and stakeholders. The Group also launched Capital Protocol in 2023, which provides a specialised VIP protocol service which is operated by its Service cluster.

ADNEC Group F&B cluster consists of Capital Catering and Royal Catering Services, which caters to numerous sectors including aviation, healthcare, defence, energy, business and industry, and event venues.

Tourism 365, the Group’s tourism arm, delivers tailored tourism services and operates Capital Holidays, a fast-growing tour operator with a global footprint across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the UK and Germany.

Additionally, twofour54, a key player in Abu Dhabi’s sustainable media and film industry, is part of ADNEC Group’s diversified portfolio, further reinforcing its role in advancing the emirate’s creative economy.

Recognised internationally for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability, ADNEC Group has garnered numerous awards, solidifying its status as a leader in the industry.

For media enquiries, please contact: ADNEC@Apcoworldwide.com.