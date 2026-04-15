Parties will facilitate collaboration between relevant government agencies, private sector enterprises, SMEs, and sovereign entities across both countries to promote bilateral investment flows.

The MoU supports the exploration of joint investment platforms, funds, and vehicles for strategic investments, including in third markets

The MoU also supports the establishment of a China-focused investment platform by relevant UAE investment entities, subject to applicable approvals and prevailing market conditions.

China – The Government of the United Arab Emirates, represented by its Ministry of Investment, and the Government of the People's Republic of China, represented by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Investment Cooperation, witnessed by His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and H.E. Li Qiang, Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China, establishing a framework to promote bilateral investment flows and strengthen economic relations between the two countries.

The MoU was signed by H.E. Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, UAE Minister of Investment, and H.E. Liu Sushe, Vice-Chairman of National Development and Reform Commission.

The MoU provides a framework for cooperation in the field of investment promotion and facilitation, aimed at deepening bilateral economic relations and encouraging mutual investment flows. Under its terms, both parties will facilitate collaboration between relevant government agencies, sub-national governments, independent regulatory authorities, private sector enterprises, including small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Public-Private Partnership (PPP) project proponents, and stakeholders across both countries.

In line with the objectives of the MoU, the agreement supports the exploration of joint investment platforms, funds and other vehicles to support investments, including in third markets. It also facilitates collaboration between relevant investment entities, including Mubadala Investment Company and corresponding entities from the People’s Republic of China.

The MoU also supports the establishment of a China-focused investment platform by relevant UAE investment entities, subject to applicable approvals and prevailing market conditions.

The MoU reflects the UAE's commitment to building strategic partnerships that deliver long-term investment value beyond its borders. It reinforces the Ministry of Investment's mandate to attract and facilitate projects in high-growth sectors and underscores the UAE's role as a platform for catalysing international cooperation and cross-border capital flows.

H.E. Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, UAE Minister of Investment, stated: "This MoU marks a significant milestone in the UAE's strategic partnership with the People's Republic of China – our principal trading partner and the fourth-largest source of FDI into the UAE, representing 6.3% of total inward FDI stock as of 2024. More than 16,000 Chinese companies already operate in the UAE – a testament to our strong business ties and the continued confidence they place in the UAE as a platform for regional and global growth. This MoU establishes a structured framework to unlock new investment opportunities, mobilise capital across priority sectors – including through our sovereign wealth funds – and deliver lasting value for both nations.”

H.E. Liu Sushe, Vice-Chairman of National Development and Reform Commission, added: “Together with the UAE, the People's Republic of China is committed to sustainable development and economic progress by expanding bilateral investment cooperation. Through this Memorandum, we aim to further integrate our respective capabilities, promote the flow of capital and talent between our two countries, and support the development of strategic industries. We are confident that this collaboration will deliver tangible benefits for both countries and contribute to a more stable and prosperous global economy.”

The UAE and China share one of the most dynamic and fastest-growing bilateral partnerships in the world. China is one of the UAE's most critical partners across investment and trade, as the country is the fourth largest source of FDI inflow into the UAE – representing 6.3% of total inward FDI stock by 2024 – and the UAE's largest global trading partner, with total bilateral trade surpassing US$100 billion in 2024. By the end of July 2025, nearly 16,500 Chinese trade licenses were active in the UAE market, marking an increase of over 18% year-on-year and covering a wide range of economic and investment activities.

About the Ministry of Investment of the UAE

The Ministry of Investment plays a pivotal role in solidifying the UAE’s position as a global investment hub with world-class connectivity to international markets. By attracting foreign direct investment in critical sectors and fostering public and private sector collaboration, the Ministry leverages the UAE’s fit-for-purpose, investor-friendly environment and ambitious economic diversification goals, positioning the nation as a resilient and forward-looking destination for global investors and enterprises.

About Invest UAE

Invest UAE is a platform by the Ministry of Investment dedicated to enhancing the UAE’s investment ecosystem and positioning the UAE as a leading global investment hub. Under the Ministry’s leadership, Invest UAE aims to attract and facilitate foreign direct investment across multiple sectors of the UAE’s economy and encourage partnerships between global investors and nations. Its purpose is to create a setting where people, businesses, and capital can thrive, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a compelling investment destination for all.

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