His Excellency Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU), received His Excellency Anwar Othman Barout Al Baroudi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Kinshasa, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen institutional relations and explore opportunities for collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

The meeting addressed a number of topics of common interest and explored opportunities for collaboration and the exchange of expertise. Discussions focused on supporting strategic partnerships and advancing initiatives in education, innovation, and capacity building, in line with the UAE’s commitment to fostering international cooperation and promoting knowledge exchange.

Both parties emphasized the importance of continued coordination and engagement to identify new avenues for cooperation that serve shared interests and contribute to impactful, sustainable initiatives that support development and capacity building.

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