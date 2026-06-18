“Zayed” reflects the UAE leadership’s vision to place innovation, advanced technologies, and future-focused governance at the center of institutional engagement.

The initiative supports the UAE’s broader ambitions under the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031 to lead globally in AI-driven government transformation.

Abu Dhabi, UAE — In a step that reflects the UAE’s leadership in artificial intelligence and future-focused governance, the International Affairs Office at the UAE Presidential Court has launched “Zayed”, an AI-powered spokesperson designed to communicate the Office’s initiatives, strategic priorities, and global engagements through advanced digital technologies.

The initiative introduces a new approach to institutional communications, leveraging artificial intelligence to deliver content and strategic messaging in a dynamic, accessible, and future-oriented format.

Her Excellency Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Head of the International Affairs Office at the UAE Presidential Court, said: “The UAE’s journey in artificial intelligence is rooted in a clear vision set by our leadership, a vision that sees innovation not simply as technological advancement, but as a force that empowers societies and strengthens human connection.”

H.E. added: “Launching Zayed reflects our commitment to embracing transformative technologies in ways that enhance the International Affairs Office’s communication and create deeper, more meaningful engagement with audiences across generations.”

The initiative embodies the UAE’s long-standing vision to place innovation at the heart of governance and reflects the country’s broader ambitions under the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, which aims to position the UAE as a leading global hub for AI, advanced technologies, and next-generation government services.

Through Zayed, the International Affairs Office seeks to advance public engagement through an intelligent, dynamic, and accessible communications platform.

The launch comes as the UAE continues to accelerate investments in artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, and future economies, reinforcing its position as one of the world’s leading nations in adopting AI across governance, education, research, and strategic sectors.

Zayed will contribute to communicating the Office’s work and initiatives through a modern and innovative approach, creating new opportunities to engage younger generations and broaden the reach of the Office's communications.

About the International Affairs Office

The International Affairs Office at the UAE Presidential Court is a specialised office established to advance and deliver strategic international projects, with a particular focus on science, research, and diplomacy. It serves as a platform for high-impact initiatives that bring together diverse expertise and integrated thinking to drive sustainable, long-term impact. The Office also plays a pivotal role in strengthening the UAE’s soft power, expanding international cooperation, building strategic partnerships, and supporting the exchange of knowledge and expertise on the global stage.

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