Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Municipality has topped the Crisis Management category at the International Brilliance Awards in recognition of its excellence in managing institutional communications and media response during the exceptional rainfall event that impacted the emirate in April 2024.

The achievement underscores Dubai Municipality’s ability to address challenges and crises through a proactive approach built on planning, coordination, and the integration of communication tools. It also reinforces public confidence in the efficiency of the municipal system and its role in enhancing quality of life.

On 16 April 2024, Dubai experienced unprecedented rainfall, with precipitation levels exceeding the emirate’s average annual rainfall within less than 24 hours. Throughout the event, Dubai Municipality managed crisis communications with a high degree of professionalism and efficiency.

This recognition highlights the Municipality’s advanced level of operational readiness and reflects the strength of Dubai’s government communications ecosystem, which plays a vital role in building trust, promoting transparency, and keeping residents fully informed under any circumstances. The rapid response to the exceptional weather event also served as a practical example of effective collaboration with relevant government entities, contributing to service continuity and public safety.

Dubai Municipality’s communication strategy during the crisis was founded on preparedness, timely dissemination of safety guidance and preventive measures information, and seamless coordination across teams. A unified operations room and joint crisis management team were activated to support field operations and response efforts that included the deployment of more than 400 pumps, 300 tankers, and 200 pieces of heavy equipment while addressing 469 public reports. Continuous updates were provided around the clock through official government channels and social media platforms to help maintain clarity for the public and media outlets. These efforts generated strong public engagement and positive local and international media coverage that enhanced the Municipality’s reputation.

The International Brilliance Awards is a global platform dedicated to celebrating excellence and innovation in institutional communications and crisis management, highlighting initiatives that deliver tangible impact.