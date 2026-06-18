Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi

Participation reflects the UAE’s commitment to supporting international efforts aimed at ensuring the peaceful and responsible use of outer space.

The UAE works with partners around the world to develop solutions and initiatives that support research, development, and innovation in future technologies, in line with the objectives of the National Space Strategy 2031.

United Arab Emirates: His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sport and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the UAE Space Agency, led the UAE delegation participating in the 69th session of the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS), held in Vienna, Austria, from 10 to 19 June 2026.

This year’s meetings addressed a range of issues related to the future of the space sector, including the long-term sustainability of space activities, the role of space technologies in supporting sustainable development and climate action, as well as opportunities for space exploration, innovation, and international cooperation.

Commenting on the UAE’s participation, H.E. Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi emphasized that the country’s engagement in the Committee’s meetings reflects its longstanding commitment to supporting international efforts aimed at ensuring the peaceful and responsible use of outer space and strengthening international cooperation to develop solutions and policies that keep pace with the rapid growth of the global space sector while contributing to its sustainability for future generations.

H.E. Dr. Al Falasi said: “The global space sector is entering a new phase that requires unprecedented levels of international cooperation to ensure the sustainability of the space environment and maximize the scientific and economic benefits of this vital sector. In this context, the UAE continues to work with partners around the world to develop joint solutions and initiatives that enhance the safety of space activities and support research, development, and innovation in future technologies, in line with the objectives of the National Space Strategy 2031.”

He added, “We believe that effective partnerships and knowledge exchange are the foundation for building a future in space that benefits all humanity. This underscores the importance of the national initiatives led by the UAE, foremost among them the AED 1 billion International Space Cooperation Program, which provides a global platform through which we invite governments, research institutions, and specialized companies worldwide to collaborate with the UAE on joint research and technology projects that transform knowledge and innovation into sustainable scientific and economic value.”

H.E. also highlighted the UAE’s latest developments in space exploration, including the Emirates Mission to the Asteroid Belt and the UAE’s lunar exploration project, alongside ongoing efforts to strengthen scientific and technological capabilities in this field.

Space Situational Awareness at the Forefront of the UAE’s Participation Agenda

The UAE’s participation in the COPUOS meetings focused on supporting international efforts to advance Space Situational Awareness (SSA), a key pillar in ensuring the safety of space operations and reducing collision risks among space assets amid the rapid increase in satellites and orbital activities worldwide.

In this context, the UAE delegation reviewed the progress achieved by the International Expert Group on Space Situational Awareness, one of the key outcomes of the Abu Dhabi Space Debate 2024. The group was formally adopted under the framework of COPUOS last year. The UAE chairs the group, which includes more than 120 experts from 43 countries and is working to develop practical recommendations that enhance data and information sharing among stakeholders while promoting international best practices related to orbital coordination and the safety of space operations.

Participants discussed a number of recommendations currently being developed by the group to improve information-sharing mechanisms and strengthen international coordination among space asset operators, supporting the responsible use of outer space and keeping pace with the sector’s continued global growth.

Supporting Research and Development Through the International Space Cooperation Program

During the meetings, the UAE underscored the importance of strengthening international cooperation in space research and development as a critical factor in addressing future challenges related to space sustainability and the advancement of emerging technologies.

The UAE delegation also presented key features of the AED 1 billion International Space Cooperation Program, recently launched by the UAE to support research and joint projects with international partners. The program provides practical mechanisms to transform collaboration opportunities into projects and initiatives that accelerate innovation and the development of future space solutions. It also aims to convert innovation into integrated space industries with tangible economic impact, supporting the UAE’s ambition to become one of the world’s leading space economies in line with the goals of the National Space Strategy 2031.

International Meetings to Strengthen Global Space Cooperation

On the sidelines of the COPUOS meetings, H.E. Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi held a series of bilateral meetings with several international officials and partners in the space sector.

These included a meeting with Aarti Holla-Maini, Director of the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA), during which both sides discussed opportunities to enhance cooperation in areas related to the sustainability of space activities, capacity building, and the development of regulatory frameworks that support sector growth. They also reviewed the latest developments of the International Expert Group on Space Situational Awareness and the progress made in developing recommendations aimed at enhancing information sharing and coordination among global space stakeholders.

H.E. also met with Philippe Adam, Secretary General of the Paris Space Summit, scheduled to take place next September. The two sides discussed the importance of the summit in advancing international dialogue on the future of the space sector, as well as progress achieved by the International Expert Group on Space Situational Awareness. Both parties emphasized the importance of continued international cooperation to develop practical frameworks that support the safe and responsible use of outer space and keep pace with the rapid growth of the global space sector.