Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Reinforcing the United Arab Emirates’ commitment to advancing sustainable development globally, and in line with Abu Dhabi Fund for Development’s (ADFD) strategic role as a catalyst for transformative development solutions, the Fund has financed the “Agricultural Systems Development Project in Karakalpakstan, the Republic of Uzbekistan, with a total investment of AED 18.7 million.

The project reflects a strategic partnership between ADFD and the Government of Uzbekistan, represented by the Ministry of Ecology, Environmental Protection and Climate Change and the Ministry of Agriculture, in collaboration with the International Center for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA), the International Innovation Center for the Aral Sea Basin (IICAS), and the Karakalpakstan Agricultural Research Institute (KARI). Together, the partners aim to strengthen the resilience of local communities and ecosystems in addressing the long-term impacts of drought and desertification associated with the Aral Sea crisis.

The project delivers sustainable development impact by introducing integrated agricultural systems featuring drought- and salinity-tolerant crops, supported by modern irrigation and drainage infrastructure. It also promotes innovative approaches that combine agriculture and aquaculture to maximise resource efficiency. As part of the initiative, more than 20 climate-resilient crop varieties are being tested, while approximately 2,000 specialists and farmers are receiving training in advanced sustainable agricultural practices.

This project, awarded Uzbekistan’s national winner at the 2024 Energy Globe Award, underscores ADFD’s commitment to supporting innovative, high-impact development projects that advance environmental sustainability, strengthen community resilience, and contribute to the achievement of sustainable global development goals.