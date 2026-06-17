His Excellency Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr Al Nuaimi, Vice Chairman of Ajman Chamber, received Her Excellency Sybille Pfaff, Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, to discuss strengthening economic cooperation, exploring partnership opportunities and developing direct investments in sectors such as advanced industries, education, tourism, logistics, cutting-edge technologies, and others.

The meeting, held at Ajman Chamber’s headquarters, was attended by Mohammed Ali Al Janahi, Executive Director of Member Support Services Sector, and Ali Rashid Al Ketoub, Executive Director of Studies and Investment Development Sector. The German consulate delegation included Marco Loretz, Consul for Cultural and Economic Affairs, along with several other officials.

At the outset of meeting, H.E. Sheikh Sultan Al Nuaimi welcomed the German Consulate delegation, emphasizing the depth and strength of the strategic relations between the UAE and Germany. He highlighted the steady growth in economic cooperation and commended the joint efforts of both countries in promoting mutual investments and increasing the volume of trade.

He emphasized that the Emirate of Ajman boasts an attractive and stimulating business environment, offering a comprehensive package of support tools to facilitate business operations in accordance with best global practices and aligned with the objectives of Ajman Vision 2030. He explained that government entities in the emirate, under the guidance and supervision of the wise leadership, are continuously developing and modernizing their services and procedures in an innovative manner to meet the aspirations of the business community and solidify the emirate's position as an attractive investment destination at both the regional and international levels.

The meeting reviewed the investment advantages and competitive advantages of the Emirate of Ajman, as well as the promising opportunities available to German investors, particularly in the tourism, industry, and education sectors. Both sides stressed the importance of collaboration and knowledge exchange in the development of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The attendees emphasized the importance of continued communication and joint coordination to enhance the participation of companies and institutions in economic and investment exhibitions and events organized by both countries, and to leverage these platforms to build strategic partnerships, exchange expertise, and explore investment and trade opportunities.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of commemorative shields and gifts between H.E. Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr Al Nuaimi and H.E. Sibylle Pfaff.