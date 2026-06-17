As Part of Its Efforts to Promote Environmental Sustainability and Protect the Marine Environment

Al Blooshi: Joint awareness initiative promotes sound environmental practices and helps reduce pollution in port waters.

Al Blooshi: Campaign targets maritime sector employees, shipbuilding and repair yards, and marine service providers.

The Dubai Ports Authority (DPA), at of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), participated in an environmental awareness campaign titled “Save Our Harbor” in collaboration with DP World and Dubai Maritime City, with the aim of enhancing environmental awareness, promoting best practices for protecting the marine environment, and reducing pollution in port waters.

The campaign focused on raising awareness among maritime sector personnel about the risks of marine pollution resulting from oil waste, hazardous chemical waste, and contaminated wastewater. It also emphasized the importance of complying with approved environmental procedures, implementing proper waste management practices, and ensuring the safe handling of hazardous materials.

As part of the campaign, joint field visits and inspection activities were conducted throughout May, covering approximately 18 vessels at a ship repair yard. The inspections were carried out by Dubai Ports Authority and Dubai Maritime City to verify that no sewage or contaminated water was being discharged into port waters and to ensure compliance with approved environmental requirements. The visits and inspections were documented through field photographs as part of the campaign records.

Commenting on the initiative, Captain Ibrahim AlBlooshi, Executive Director of Dubai Ports Authority at the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, stated that the campaign reflects the Authority’s commitment to advancing environmental sustainability and fostering a culture of shared responsibility in protecting the marine environment. He noted that safeguarding port waters is a strategic priority that supports the sustainability of the maritime sector and strengthens Dubai’s competitiveness as a leading global maritime hub.

AlBlooshi said: “The ‘Keep Our Ports Clean’ campaign reflects our commitment to enhancing environmental awareness among all stakeholders in the maritime sector and unifying efforts to maintain a safe and sustainable marine environment in line with international best practices. The campaign also highlights the importance of partnership and collaboration among relevant entities in supporting environmental sustainability and ensuring the continuity of maritime operations in an efficient and responsible manner”.

He added that the campaign adopts an innovative digital awareness approach, enabling participants to scan a QR code to access digital educational materials, including illustrations and simplified content explaining potential sources of pollution, preventive measures, and the regulations and procedures established by Dubai Ports Authority to protect port waters from contamination.

AlBlooshi further stressed that protecting the marine environment is a shared responsibility that requires the collective efforts of all stakeholders operating within the maritime sector. He noted that Dubai Ports Authority continues to develop environmental and awareness initiatives in line with international best practices, contributing to the sustainability of maritime operations and enhancing environmental quality across Dubai’s ports.

The campaign was implemented with the participation of specialists from Dubai Ports Authority, Dubai Maritime City, and DP World’s Health, Safety and Environment Department, as well as marine service providers, personnel working in shipbuilding and repair yards, and vessel crew members.