Riyadh: Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Albudaiwi said the fourth meeting of the Higher Committee to follow up on the outcomes from the 19th Consultative Meeting of the Supreme Council of the Leaders of the GCC countries, held in Jeddah on April 28, reviewed progress on joint Gulf projects and discussed future actions.

He said the initiatives would help strengthen GCC economies and enhance their ability to address emerging challenges.



The remarks were made during the fourth meeting of the Higher Committee to follow up on the outcomes of the consultative meeting, held today at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in Riyadh, in the presence of the secretary-general and senior officials from the general secretariat.



During the meeting, the committee reviewed progress on the project studies and implementation timeline. It also discussed engaging relevant ministerial committees across GCC countries and organizing joint workshops with the general secretariat to review and further develop the studies in line with their feedback.

Albudaiwi said the GCC Ministerial Council was briefed at its previous meeting on the outcomes of the Permanent Preparatory Committee at the Ministerial Level for the Economic and Development Affairs Authority in the GCC states, as well as the general secretariat's efforts to implement the outcomes of the consultative meeting.

He added that the council stressed the importance of strengthening coordination with GCC countries to ensure the implementation of these decisions.



He added that several ministerial meetings will be held over the next two weeks, attended by ministers responsible for the joint Gulf projects outlined in the outcomes. The meetings will also include participation from the GCC Interconnection Authority, the GCC Customs Union, and the GCC Railways Authority.