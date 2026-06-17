Shanghai, China: The Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council (ADYBC), an affiliate of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, organized a comprehensive economic program in Shanghai, China, aimed at supporting the international expansion of Abu Dhabi-based small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and strengthening trade and investment ties with the Chinese business community.

The program was held alongside the Abu Dhabi Chamber delegation’s participation in the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum (ADIF) in Shanghai and brought together a delegation of Abu Dhabi entrepreneurs and SME representatives, as well as business leaders, companies, and entrepreneurship support organizations from China.

Designed to foster global market access, cross-border collaboration, and future-focused economic partnerships, the program featured a series of strategic engagements and business development opportunities for participating companies.

As part of the agenda, ADYBC hosted a strategic roundtable titled “Future Economies & Cross-Border Entrepreneurship Collaborations,” bringing together decision-makers, entrepreneurs, and representatives from business and innovation ecosystems in both Abu Dhabi and Shanghai. Discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, sustainability, innovation, and entrepreneurship, while exploring opportunities for future partnerships and knowledge exchange.

The Council also organized a series of dedicated B2B matchmaking meetings between participating Abu Dhabi SMEs and their Chinese counterparts. The program facilitated more than 27 direct business meetings with 15 Chinese organizations and companies, enabling participants to explore new commercial and investment opportunities, establish strategic relationships, and expand their international business networks.

In line with its commitment to connecting Abu Dhabi entrepreneurs with leading global innovation ecosystems, the delegation visited the National Innovation Centre for Excellence (NICE) in Shanghai, one of China’s leading platforms for innovation and industrial development. During the visit, participants gained valuable insights into how research, industry, investment, and entrepreneurship can be integrated to accelerate the commercialization of innovation and support sustainable economic growth.

The visit generated immediate outcomes, including direct connections between seven Abu Dhabi SMEs and NICE programs and collaboration opportunities, opening new pathways for innovation partnerships, international market access, and business growth.

Mansoor Abduljabbar Al Sayegh, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council, said:

"Supporting entrepreneurs and empowering SMEs to access international markets remains a key pillar in strengthening Abu Dhabi’s economic competitiveness and reinforcing its position as a global hub for business and investment. This program provided a practical platform for building meaningful connections, exploring promising opportunities, and establishing direct engagement with one of the world’s leading economic and innovation centers, ultimately supporting the growth and international expansion of Abu Dhabi-based businesses."

Ahmed Bin Hamooda, Vice Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council and Treasurer, emphasized that the program contributed to strengthening the ties between the entrepreneurship ecosystems of Abu Dhabi and Shanghai, while providing an effective platform for exploring opportunities for collaboration, joint investment, and knowledge exchange. He added that the Council remains committed to empowering entrepreneurs and business owners to access international markets and achieve sustainable, innovation-driven growth.

Jawaher Bani Hammad, Partnerships & Events Manager at the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council, said:

" "In today’s interconnected global economy, access to international markets is no longer a choice—it is a necessity for growth and long-term sustainability. Through this program, our role extended beyond connecting Abu Dhabi entrepreneurs with strategic partners in Shanghai to facilitating meaningful knowledge exchange and showcasing global best practices in innovation, entrepreneurship, and advanced manufacturing.

We also witnessed strong interest from Chinese organizations and companies in exploring investment and expansion opportunities in Abu Dhabi, recognizing the emirate as a strategic gateway to regional and international markets. These outcomes reinforce the value of building impactful international partnerships that empower SMEs, enhance their competitiveness, and further strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for innovation and business."

The program delivered measurable outcomes that reflected its direct impact on participating companies. Evaluation results showed that 86% of participants gained access to new markets and business networks, while 57% identified potential partnership opportunities. The estimated value of commercial and investment opportunities explored during the mission exceeded AED 2.6 million.

The initiative also achieved an overall participant satisfaction rate of 85%, with all delegates expressing interest in participating in future international missions and initiatives organized by ADYBC.

Representatives from participating Chinese companies and organizations praised the quality of the Emirati SMEs and the level of engagement during the strategic roundtable and B2B meetings. They expressed strong interest in developing long-term partnerships with Abu Dhabi-based businesses and exploring new opportunities for collaboration and investment. Several Chinese stakeholders also conveyed their interest in visiting Abu Dhabi and participating in future initiatives led by the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council.

The program forms part of ADYBC’s broader efforts to empower entrepreneurs and SMEs, strengthen their global competitiveness, connect them with international opportunities, and contribute to Abu Dhabi’s vision of building a diversified, innovation-driven economy based on entrepreneurship, knowledge, and sustainable growth.