​​​​​​Abu Dhabi, UAE –The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced 15 establishments as the latest additions to Urban Treasures in the initiative's fifth edition.

Now marking five years since its launch, Urban Treasures has become one of DCT Abu Dhabi’s key modern heritage initiatives, recognising businesses that have served generations of residents and contributed to the evolving identity of Abu Dhabi. Across five editions, a total of 75 establishments have been honoured for the role they have played in shaping the emirate’s social, cultural and urban landscape.

His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, presented awards to the following winning establishments during a ceremony held at the Cultural Foundation on 16 June: Alamal Medical Centre, Shahbaz Traders, Miss J Café, Restaurant Dubai Special Kabab Grills LLC, Kanaan Gents Saloon LLC, Zubaid Tailors & Textile Exhibition, Ghandour Cafeteria, Al Bahri Dental & Orthodontic Center, Husam Cafeteria, Abid Trading Store, Syria Cafeteria, Al Qusoor Tailoring & Garments, SeaShell Cafeterias, ADCOOP Hypermarket and Top Man Gents Garments.

Representing sectors ranging from food and beverage, tailoring and fashion to healthcare, beauty and personal services, this year’s winners reflect the diversity of businesses that have helped define daily life in Abu Dhabi and remained embedded in their communities over decades.

His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, said: "Abu Dhabi is home to countless longstanding institutions that continue to serve people from all walks of life across the emirate. These establishments embody the entrepreneurial drive and sense of belonging that have long driven the emirate forward. The Urban Treasures initiative reflects our commitment to recognising the businesses that have played an integral role in shaping our social and cultural fabric. These are places that have served as anchors within communities, creating a shared sense of connection and contributing to the vibrancy of everyday life across generations. We will continue to honour the enterprises that have made a lasting impact, and today, we celebrate the entrepreneurs and establishments recognised in this year's edition.”

Urban Treasures was established to identify and honour longstanding businesses that have operated in Abu Dhabi for more than 20 years and become enduring points of connection within the community. Eligible establishments span categories including restaurants, bakeries, tailors, textile stores, perfumeries, jewellers, pharmacies, photography studios and other locally rooted enterprises.

The initiative forms part of DCT Abu Dhabi’s wider Modern Heritage Initiative, which works to document, preserve and celebrate the emirate’s recent history alongside its deep cultural heritage.

Nominations for Urban Treasures 2026 were opened to the public, reinforcing DCT Abu Dhabi’s commitment to community participation in identifying the places that matter most to residents.

Through Urban Treasures, DCT Abu Dhabi continues to recognise that heritage is not only found in historic sites, but also in the businesses, relationships and shared experiences that create a sense of belonging and help define the character of the city.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi preserves, protects, and promotes the emirate’s cultural heritage while fostering creativity and innovation across the cultural and creative industries. Through its initiatives and partnerships, DCT Abu Dhabi supports cultural development, strengthens identity, and positions Abu Dhabi as a global cultural destination.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dct.gov.ae and abudhabiculture.ae

For more information, please contact:

Ishita Singh

Senior Account Executive, Memac Ogilvy

Email: ishita.singh@ogilvy.com