Dubai, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES / SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – Project Management Institute (PMI), the world’s leading authority in project success, honored Dubai Police during its Global Summit held in Seoul, South Korea, in recognition of its excellence and leadership in delivering projects and initiatives related to community safety and security.

The recognition was presented by Pierre Le Manh, President and CEO of PMI, to Colonel Ahmed El Hafaity, Director of Initiatives and Projects Department at Dubai Police, in the presence of Hanny Alshazly, Managing Director for the Middle East and North Africa at PMI.

Commenting on the recognition, Hanny Alshazly said: “This recognition reflects Dubai Police’s leadership in leveraging project management as a tool to achieve institutional excellence and drive transformation across the public sector. Since becoming the first police entity to establish a strategic partnership with PMI, Dubai Police has demonstrated a strong commitment to developing organizational capabilities, empowering national talent, and supporting initiatives that contribute to the UAE’s future vision.”

He added: “This recognition highlights Dubai Police’s pioneering role as the first police entity to establish a strategic partnership with PMI in 2022, setting a benchmark for advancing project management excellence within the government sector. Since its inception, the partnership has contributed to strengthening institutional capabilities, supporting organizational transformation efforts, and enhancing the successful delivery of strategic priorities. It also underscores the vital role of project management in advancing government excellence, fostering innovation, and contributing to the UAE’s long-term development vision and objectives.

“Since the establishment of this partnership, Dubai Police has adopted a forward-looking approach to integrating project management practices across its key strategic initiatives, helping enhance organizational agility, improve project outcomes, and support the efficient and effective delivery of community services.

“This recognition also highlights Dubai Police’s ongoing efforts to institutionalize excellence and innovation by adopting modern management practices that strengthen organizational performance. These efforts align with the UAE’s vision of building a future-ready government capable of delivering sustainable value and long-term impact.”

Colonel Ahmed El Hafaity, Director of Initiatives and Projects Department at Dubai Police, said: “Dubai Police is proud to receive this recognition, which reflects our shared commitment to innovation, excellence, and strengthening project management capabilities. Through this strategic partnership, we continue to develop national talent, enhance institutional performance, and support Dubai Police’s vision of achieving happiness, security, and safety for the community.”

About Project Management Institute (PMI)

PMI is the leading global authority in project success. Since its founding in 1969, PMI has highlighted the people and advanced practices behind successful projects around the world. Supported by a global community of millions of project professionals and thousands of companies, government entities, and academic institutions, PMI provides the knowledge, resources, and professional certifications that enable individuals and organizations to lead projects and transformations effectively and responsibly.

Join PMI in its mission to elevate our world—one project at a time.

For more information, visit: www.pmi.org