Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE), headed by His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Humaid Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Department of Energy, participated in an official visit to Singapore focused on advancing international dialogue on water governance, climate resilience and sustainable urban infrastructure.

Through its presence at Singapore International Water Week (SIWW), alongside bilateral meetings and stakeholder engagements, the delegation exchanged expertise with senior global policymakers, utilities and sector experts on priorities shaping the future of urban water systems. The delegation highlighted Abu Dhabi’s model for managing water and energy as an integrated system, illustrating how coordinated planning and investment can support resource security, economic growth, and sustainable development.

During SIWW, His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Humaid Al Jarwan participated in the Ministerial Plenary titled “Water Governance for a Circular Economy: From Vision to Action for Prosperity and Resilience.” This engagement brought together leading policymakers and sector experts to discuss the role of effective policy design and implementation in strengthening urban water systems and responding to evolving climate challenges.

In parallel, the Department held bilateral meetings with international stakeholders to discuss shared cross-sector priorities, including sustainable resource management and integrated infrastructure planning. The discussions provided an opportunity to share Abu Dhabi’s experience in aligning water and energy priorities across policy, finance, technology and delivery, highlighting approaches that support both environmental sustainability and economic growth. The Department also engaged partners on upcoming global platforms in the emirate, including Abu Dhabi Water & Power Week and the UN Water Conference 2026, which will further advance international dialogue on integrated approaches to water and energy management.

The mission underscores Abu Dhabi’s role as a major contributor to global discussions on water security and climate-resilient urban development. It also reflects the Department’s continued focus on building partnerships that connect policy dialogue with practical approaches to infrastructure, planning and resource management.

About the Department of Energy - Abu Dhabi

The Department of Energy - Abu Dhabi (DoE) was established in 2018, guided by a vision to create a prosperous economy, a sustainable society, and a safe environment. The DoE is tasked with setting the policies, regulations, and strategies that underpin the transformation of the Emirate's energy sector, developing national talent and capabilities, and achieving a highly efficient energy ecosystem. The Department also focuses on protecting consumer interests, mitigating the environmental effects of the energy sector, and ensuring reliable, secure, and affordable energy services are provided through the adoption of latest smart and innovative technologies.

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