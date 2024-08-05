Dubai, United Arab Emirates — The UAE Media Council has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Arte Museum, a media arts exhibition associated with the prominent Korean visual arts company “District”, to enhance joint collaboration across several areas, such as providing media materials in line with the Media Content Standards, grant the museum permits for printing and circulating books related to arts, applied sciences, and tourism. In addition, Arte Museum will join the “Media Apprenticeship Programme” which aims to train national talent in the fields of digital media and visual arts in collaboration with a selected group of experts and artists from South Korea and the world.

Under this partnership, both parties will support the media content industry and offer innovative audience experiences, underpinned by diverse, high-quality media content that showcases thriving media and cultural landscape in the UAE

HE Maitha Majed AlSuwaidi, Chief Executive Officer of Strategy and Media Policy at the UAE Media Council, commented: "This agreement is a major step forward in promoting collaboration between the public and private sectors. As we partner with Arte Museum to produce exceptional media content, we aim to streamline the workflow while ensuring the highest quality that adheres to local media regulations and standards."

Dany Samaha, General Director of Arte Museum added, "We are excited about this partnership with the UAE Media Council as it allows to promote the highest international standards in content ratings, auditing, and oversight. We believe this collaboration will offer our audiences exceptional cultural and artistic experiences and reinforce the UAE’s position as a leading cultural destination."

Situated within Dubai Mall, Arte Museum offers an exceptional blend of entertainment and interactive experiences across 2,800 square meters. Designed by District, a renowned Korean digital design firm, the museum showcases artworks themed around "eternal nature" across 14 distinct zones. Visitors can immerse themselves in a captivating fusion of art and modern technology, enjoying interactive installations and digital experiences that elevate their understanding of creativity.