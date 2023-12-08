RIYADH — The Saudi Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission announced the opening of the Jeddah Book Fair with the participation of more than 1,000 local and Arab publishing houses distributed across some 400 pavilions.



The Jeddah Book Fair, under the slogan of "Ports of Culture", will be receiving visitors daily to witness an event full of literary, cultural and educational activities at the Jeddah Superdome until Saturday December 16.



As for the timings, the fair receives visitors daily from 11 am to 12 midnight, but on Friday the activities will start from 2 pm and will continue until 12 midnight.



The CEO of the commission, Dr. Mohammed Alwan, indicated that the cultural sector in Saudi Arabia enjoys unlimited support from the Kingdom's leadership, under the supervision of Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Farhan.



The Jeddah Book Fair comes with the book fairs initiative, one of the commission's strategic initiatives that seeks to bring books to various regions of the Kingdom to enhance awareness and knowledge, and make it available to all segments of society, Alwan said.



Through its cultural program, the Jeddah Book Fair presents daily a literary and cultural journey to enrich the visitor with a unique and distinctive experience through dozens of events and activities.



It also includes seminars, dialogue sessions, poetry evenings led by a group of poets, and enriching workshops in publishing and comic stories, such as comics and manga.



There will be a special area for manga and anime at the fair, where many interactive activities will be organized in the presence of a number of publishing houses specialized in the field of Japanese comics (manga) who will sell books and collectibles. The special event is held because of its great appeal to visitors of all ages



In this editionm the commission continues its support to independent Saudi writers through the Saudi Author Corner, which provides the opportunity to view more than 100 titles by self-published Saudi writers to display their works. This comes within the framework of enabling Saudi writers to sell their books.



Children will also enjoy the Jeddah Book Fair, as a pavilion has been allocated for them with activities mixed with learning and playing, performances, theater shows, puppet workshops, fashion, culinary arts, music, a storyboard-making workshop and several other activities.



Activities will also be held in connection with the “Year of Arab Poetry 2023” initiative, which was launched by the Ministry of Culture at the beginning of 2023, and is to close by the end of December.



The Year of Arab Poetry 2023 initiative has worked throughout the year within its various activities and programs to revive one of the most important cultural components of Arab culture and make it present in the daily life of Saudi and Arab people.



The Jeddah Book Fair is the third book fair organized by the Saudi Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission in 2023, after the Madinah Book fair held in June, and the Riyadh Book Fair in September.



By organizing book fairs, the commission aims to create multiple outlets for publishing and distribution and make books accessible to the largest possible segment of society in order to transform Saudi Arabia into a major platform in the book industry.

