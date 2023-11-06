DUBAI -- Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, and Dr. Mohammed Salem AlMazrooei, Board Member of the Foundation, welcomed Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library (MBRL).

During their meeting, the two parties discussed ways to enhance cooperation in translation, publishing, training, and promoting key initiatives.

Al Murr said, “This meeting represents a significant step towards building bridges of cooperation between MBRL and ALC. It is a new and important chapter in our journey of fruitful cooperation between national cultural institutions. Based on our vision and strategy, we strive to expand knowledge partnerships to create sustainable cultural and knowledge exchange channels by cooperating with international agencies and specialised institutions and benefiting from the best local and global practices to achieve this.”

Bin Tamim said, “Our cooperation with MBRL supports achieving ALC’s objectives of promoting the Arabic language, expanding the scope of its uses culturally, creatively, and educationally, and enriching publishing and creative industries with culturally rich content. This supports the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership, which prioritises Arabic language as a major component of our cultural identity.”

The meeting resulted in an agreement to enrich the Arabic content, utilising it scientifically, educationally, culturally and creatively, and contributing to nurturing communication with other cultures.

The meeting addressed challenges, such as the availability of proofreaders and linguistic reviewers, intellectual property and copyrights, issuing the type of book, printing, and standards, and the possibility of providing digital resources to researchers and members of the ALC through MBRL’s databases.

The meeting also discussed opportunities for mutual benefit, such as holding workshops, training courses, and specialised programs in various domains of Arabic, in addition to highlighting the importance of exchanging publications between the two parties, enhancing cultural exchange, promoting ALC’s publications, reviving the Arabic Language Award, and supporting upcoming projects to strengthen cultural and linguistic identity regionally.

The meeting reviewed several projects, including the Al Ain Book Fair, the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, and ALC’s ‘Arabian Days’ event, which will be held on World Arabic Language Day under the slogan ‘Arabic — the Language of Poetry and Arts’.