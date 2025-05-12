Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Department of Municipalities and Transport has announced the redevelopment of Al Khaleej Al Arabi Park after signing an agreement with Emirates Oxygen, the operators of Oxygen Gyms.

The partnership will transform over 100,000sqm of public space into a vibrant sports destination, featuring recreational areas, jogging and cycling tracks, and restaurants and cafes with drive-thru services. The redevelopment will include state-of-the-art gyms, offering a comfortable environment for all fitness enthusiasts, as well as specialised outdoor sports areas for the community.

HE Ahmed Fadel Almehairbi, Acting Director General of Abu Dhabi City Municipality said: "In this Year of Community, we are strengthening our commitment to Abu Dhabi's long-term vision of becoming a thriving and sustainable city. We believe that close collaboration with businesses is crucial to achieving this goal. This agreement with Emirates Oxygen transforms Khaleej Al Arabi Park into a premier wellness destination, offering innovative and engaging amenities that cater to the diverse needs of our entire community."

The park’s prime location sits adjacent to Al Khaleej Al Arabi road’s intersection with Tunb As Sughra Street, offering the Capital’s residents and visitors alike with easy access to what is set to be a health and fitness community space for everyone.

On his part, Adel Al Ali, CEO of Emirates Oxygen, said: "We are honoured to be a strategic partner to DMT in redeveloping Khaleej Al Arabi Park, transforming its facilities and contributing to sustainable urban development. Our vision is to create a space where people of all ages can stay active, connect with nature, and enjoy a healthier lifestyle. Construction on the project is scheduled to begin this year, with completion targeted to be by 2028"

Emirates Oxygen is a leading fitness provider in the GCC, committed to promoting health and wellness through next-generation facilities and innovative programmes. It currently operates one location in Abu Dhabi and numerous branches in Dubai and across the GCC.