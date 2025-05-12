Over 1,500 nurses from Dubai Health hospitals and centers attended the event

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Health marked International Nurses Day by hosting a ceremony honoring its 4,400-strong nursing team, including 12 recipients of the international DAISY Award for clinical excellence and compassionate care. The event, held at the Grand Hyatt Dubai, welcomed more than 1,500 nurses from across Dubai Health’s hospitals and centers.

The ceremony was attended by His Excellency Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai, who joined Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health; Professor Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Chief Academic Officer of Dubai Health and Provost of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU); and Dr. Tarek Fathey, Chief Clinical Officer at Dubai Health.

The event also featured a special recognition to GDRFA Dubai for its achievement in receiving the Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart Government Flag, attended by Major General Talal Al Shanqeeti, Assistant Director-General for the Airports Sector. Dubai Health commended Lieutenant General Mohammed Al Marri and the GDRFA Dubai team for their people-first approach and alignment with the UAE leadership’s vision.

Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health, said: “We are grateful for the incredible contributions of our nurses, and to celebrate the DAISY Award winners who exemplify both clinical and human excellence. At Dubai Health, we remain committed to supporting and empowering our nursing teams, who are essential in delivering our ‘Patient First’ approach.”

He added: “I extend my sincere thanks to Lieutenant General Mohammed Al Marri for joining us in recognizing our nursing community and congratulate him and the GDRFA Dubai team on receiving the Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart Government Flag. Our shared focus on serving people continues to drive collective progress toward excellence and improved quality of life in Dubai.”

Dr. Sharif also welcomed the 16 graduate nurses who have transitioned to clinical practice at Dubai Health, reinforcing the organization’s ongoing investment in healthcare talent.

He concluded: “We are also proud of the recent naming of the Hind Bint Maktoum College of Nursing and Midwifery at MBRU by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. This recognition inspires us to continue strengthening national capacity and elevating this vital profession.”

Dr. Tarek Fathy, Chief Clinical Officer at Dubai Health, said: “Our nursing team continues to grow in strength and diversity, with more than 4,400 nurses now serving across our facilities. This year, 16 newly graduated Emirati nurses will begin their careers across Dubai Health’s hospitals and centers, joining 120 Emiratis across the system. The number of Emirati nurses has increased by 200% since 2022, reflecting our commitment to developing national talent while delivering high-quality patient care.”

He noted that more than 1,500 Dubai Health nurses were nominated for the DAISY Award this year, which honors nurses who demonstrate exceptional clinical expertise and a commitment to patient-centered care. In addition, 26 nursing educators were recognized for their role in advancing clinical excellence and supporting workforce development