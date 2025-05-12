Tokyo, Japan and Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., a leading global financial institution with one of the largest customer bases in Japan, have signed a strategic agreement to fast-track Japanese investments into the emirate’s growing economy.

Signed during the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum (ADIF) in Tokyo, the partnership will streamline investor access, support business expansion and open new channels for cross-border capital flows. It marks a significant step in deepening financial and commercial ties between Abu Dhabi and Japan at a time of growing cross-border collaboration between Asia and the United Arab Emirates.

Through this new partnership, ADIO and Mizuho will jointly promote investment opportunities in Abu to Japanese businesses and investors. ADIO offer tailored insights into Abu Dhabi’s investment landscape, regulatory environment and high-growth sectors, as well as organise investor seminars and business missions to facilitate new partnerships.

H.E. Badr Al-Olama, Director General of ADIO, said: “Our agreement with Mizuho reflects a clear alignment of intent: to create structured, long-term pathways between Japanese investors and the exceptional opportunities emerging from Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation. By connecting ambitious Japanese investors with Abu Dhabi’s high-growth sectors, and with Mizuho’s strategic networks and institutional reach, reinforcing Abu Dhabi as a destination of choice for global investors."

Hidekatsu Take, Deputy President of Mizuho Financial Group, added: “Abu Dhabi stands at the forefront of global innovation and investment. By partnering with ADIO, we are offering our clients a gateway to a world-class business environment, advanced infrastructure and thriving sectors that promise long-term returns. We look forward to unlocking new growth for Japanese enterprises in Abu Dhabi and beyond.”

The signing forms part of a broader push to cement the emirate’s position as a gateway for global investments. Through ADIF, Abu Dhabi is showcasing its competitive advantages and offering seamless market access to international business leaders, investors and family offices.

About the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO):

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is the government vehicle responsible for accelerating Abu Dhabi’s growth and enabling the emirate’s economic transformation. Through comprehensive support services, ADIO enables both local and foreign investors to shape industries of the future set to transform liveability, technology, resources, and value-added services. Initiatives focused on regional tourism and retail development, as well as public-private partnerships, ensure that community well-being is at the centre of Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation. With a robust network of investors, strong collaboration with key stakeholders, and a global presence, ADIO is committed to empowering those who invest with Abu Dhabi to make a lasting global impact. For more information, visit: https://www.investinabudhabi.gov.ae.

About Mizuho Financial Group (Mizuho):

Mizuho Financial Group is one of the largest financial institutions in the world, offering comprehensive financial and strategic services, including banking, securities, trust and asset management, credit card, private banking and venture capital, through our group companies including Mizuho Bank and Mizuho Securities.

Mizuho provides corporates and institutions in Middle East with unparalleled access and expertise in Japan and Asia.

