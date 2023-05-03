As part of its endeavours to develop novel and engaging experiences for its community, Louvre Abu Dhabi is launching a new Arabic podcast titled ‘Adventures at the Museum’.

Created for Arabic speaking children, the podcast series is unique in the region and inspired by the artworks on display at the museum. By using storytelling as a familiar and enjoyable way to build on children’s creative thinking, the podcast tells a series of fictional stories written by renowned Emirati authors such as Nadia Al Najjar, Ayesha Al Hashemi, Noura Al Khouri and Maitha AlKhayat. Recorded by professional voice-over actors, with sound effects and music, Adventures at the Museum, is set to engage children from ages 6 to 10.

During the podcast’s pre-launch, Louvre Abu Dhabi organised listening activities with the Al Jeel Kindergarten and International Community Schools in Abu Dhabi, connecting with a new, young generation of art lovers.

The podcast will be available on Louvre Abu Dhabi’s website and all major podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Anghami, Spotify, Deezer, and Castbox starting 3rd May 2023.