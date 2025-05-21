Abu Dhabi, UAE – The UAE Media Council (UAEMC) today signed a contract with Presight – the UAE’s leading global big data analytics company powered by AI – during the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ event. The new agreement is for the Unified Media AI and Analytics Platform: a next-generation solution designed to regulate and assess media content prior to publication.

Designed to support the UAEMC’s national regulatory mandate, the platform provides a single, AI-powered environment to analyze, inspect, and validate media content that is pending release such as books, films, artworks, and more. This ensures accelerated, thorough and accurate reviews of content that aligns with UAE laws, values, and standards before reaching the public.

The platform aggregates disparate datasets from agencies and licensing bodies across the media ecosystem, providing access to a centralized, AI-enabled capability to make data-driven decisions efficiently and ethically. It offers advanced tools for searching, analyzing, filtering, and collaboration in real time.

His Excellency Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary General of the UAE Media Council, stated: “The launch of the Unified Media AI and Analytics Platform in collaboration with Presight marks a transformative milestone for the UAE’s media regulatory landscape. As the first-of-its-kind in the region, this platform embodies the Council’s commitment to proactive, AI-driven governance — a bold step toward ensuring that all content pending publication upholds the UAE’s legal, ethical, and cultural standards.”

“This initiative is not just a technological leap; it’s a practical realization of the UAE Strategy for Government Services, where digital excellence is placed in service of the public. By integrating real-time data analytics with intuitive regulatory tools, we are streamlining processes, improving consistency, and elevating the quality and pace of decision-making across the sector.”

“Embracing artificial intelligence as a foundational element in media oversight empowers us to better understand audience trends, enhance transparency, and future-proof media policy. At the UAE Media Council, we view AI not just as a tool, but as a driver of resilience, adaptability, and sustainability in a fast-evolving content landscape,” H.E. added.

Concluding his remarks, H.E. the Secretary General said: “Through this platform, we are laying the groundwork for a collaborative, integrated, and intelligent media ecosystem — one that brings together federal and local authorities, free zones, and international partners to ensure the UAE remains at the forefront of digital transformation and global media leadership.”

Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, commented: “With the launch of the Unified Media AI and Analytics Platform, we’re proud to empower the UAE’s media regulators with a transformative tool that ensures all content pending publication aligns with the nation’s highest ethical and cultural standards. This platform is more than just a technological innovation; it’s a powerful example of how Applied AI can be harnessed to protect national values while enabling faster, more consistent, and intelligent regulatory action.

“Our partnership with the UAE Media Council is a testament to the impact of cross-sector collaboration in shaping the future of governance. By uniting policy, technology, and purpose, we’ve built a solution designed to meet the diverse and growing needs of media regulation. This initiative reinforces the UAE’s leadership in ethical digital transformation and ensures that the content reaching the public domain reflects the integrity and aspirations of the nation.”

Previously, tasks such as the inspection and licensing of media content were conducted manually. The new platform will digitize and enhance these processes, thus reducing review cycles, improving consistency, and strengthening communication between media agencies, publishers, and stakeholders.

With its intuitive AI-driven interface and seamless stakeholder integration, the platform is poised to reinforce the UAE’s leadership in digital governance, enabling a resilient, ethical, and future-ready media ecosystem that is transparent, collaborative, and aligned with national priorities.

