Dubai: The Government Experience Exchange Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs organised an official visit to the Kingdom of Spain, during which the UAE delegation met with Spanish senior leaders and officials to explore prospects for enhancing cooperation between the two governments in the fields of public administration, government operations, experience exchange, and government modernisation. During the visit, both sides discussed the latest developments and achievements of the bilateral partnership and explored ways to further enhance cooperation, with the aim of exchanging expertise and best practices and advancing the efficiency and sustainability of government work.

The delegation, headed by H.E. Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Experience Exchange; together with H.E. Saleh Ahmad Al Suwaidi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Kingdom of Spain; and Manal bin Salem, Executive Director of the Government Experience Exchange Office, met with a number of senior government officials, including Ángel Alonso, Deputy Chief of Staff; Josep Llopera, Director of Foresight and Scientific Advice at the National Office; Pilar Sánchez-Biela, Director General for Foreign Affairs; and Borja Monreal, Director of the Public Policy Office. The meetings focused on identifying opportunities for cooperation that support joint efforts to build future-ready governments.

H.E. Abdulla Lootah stated that bilateral relations between the governments of the UAE and Spain have witnessed significant growth, noting that cooperation in government modernisation reflects the UAE’s vision of expanding international partnerships and empowering governments to deliver positive impact in government performance and improve social wellbeing. “The Government Experience Exchange Office has a significant role as a global platform for sharing expertise and successful government experiences,” H.E. highlighted.

In February 2022, the governments of the UAE and Spain signed a Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in various fields, including public administration, decision-making, government transparency, gender balance, and other areas related to government efficiency and performance.

In 2018, the UAE Government launched the Government Experience Exchange Programme to enhance cooperation, exchange experiences and expertise, build corporate capabilities, and promote government performance. Since its inception, the programme has established strategic partnerships with various governments worldwide.