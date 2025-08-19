The UAE Committee for Talent and National Sports Support (UAETSS), a key entity under the UAE Ministry of Sports, has onboarded young Emirati car racer Khalifa Al Falasi into its dedicated programs aimed at supporting and nurturing sports talent across the country. Khalifa Al Falasi is the first and youngest professional Emirati drift racing driver to qualify for the FIA Intercontinental Drift Cup, which is scheduled to take place from October 2 to 5, 2025, in Latvia.

The inclusion of Khalifa Al Falasi into UAETSS’ programs marks a pivotal step in its efforts to identify high-potential athletes, nurture their skills and empower them to achieve exceptional sport milestones at both regional and global levels.

His Excellency Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Sports Development and Competitiveness Sector and Chairman of the UAETSS, met with Al Falasi at the Ministry’s headquarters in Dubai. H. E. reaffirmed that talent discovery and development are fundamental priorities for the Ministry, forming key pillars for building an outstanding generation of athletes who can represent the country in regional and international events. This aligns with the goal to reinforce the UAE’s position as a nurturing and supporting destination for talents and sustainable sporting excellence.

H.E. Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum further emphasised that UAETSS makes constant efforts to recognise and cultivate sport talents across various sports disciplines in the UAE. It offers comprehensive technical and administrative support, along with funding and training programs for honing their skills and empowering them. These efforts aim to establish an integrated ecosystem that promotes constant athlete development, enabling them to reach the professional elite level and compete internationally within a sustainable and professional environment. He added, “The onboarding of the young Emirati drift driver Khalifa Al Falasi is a testament to the Ministry’s commitment to nurture young sports talents and invest in human capital, in line with the directives of our wise leadership to boost the competitiveness of Emirati sports and reinforce its international presence.”

Khalifa Al Falasi, who is 17 years old, is the first professional Emirati driver to compete in FIA’s global championship and he is also the youngest driver in the competition’s history. He is supported and nominated by the Emirates Motorsports Organization (EMSO), the official governing body for motorsports in the UAE.

He has an exceptional regional record of achievements, which includes securing first place nationally in the 2024 Emirates Drift Championship during his professional debut season and winning third place in both the Red Bull Car Park Drift UAE and Red Bull Car Park Drift Oman qualifiers (Middle East category). In 2025, he achieved second place nationally in the Emirates Drift Championship (Professional category) and was recognised as the youngest professional drift driver in the Middle East.

The UAE Committee for Talent and National Sports Support continues to advance objectives through the Talent Committee Platform, which was launched by the Ministry of Sports in June 2025. This platform tracks the progress of exceptional talents and athletes, closely monitoring their achievements through latest digital tools for data analysis, technical assessment and growth indicators. This approach helps constantly optimise training and support plans.

