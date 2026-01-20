The memorandum supports investment across the full mining value chain, from upstream exploration through to downstream manufacturing.

Cooperation focuses on infrastructure development across multiple sectors, as well as, workforce training, and technology transfer.

Framework supports the identification of investment opportunities and the development of financing and investment structures, including FDI’s and PPP’s.

Abu Dhabi:The Ministry of Investment of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan to advance the development of Uzbekistan’s mining sector, supporting its sustainable growth, modernisation and long-term economic value creation.

The MoU was signed by His Excellency Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, UAE Minister of Investment, and His Excellency Jamshid Khodjaev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The cooperation under the MoU will span investment activities across the full mining value chain, from exploration and development through to downstream manufacturing. In addition, the MoU establishes a framework for collaboration between government and regulatory authorities, state‑owned investment companies, and private sector partners through investment institutions and sector‑focused entities. This framework will support the identification of investment opportunities, the development of financing and investment structures, including foreign direct investment and public‑private partnerships. It will also enable the mobilisation of capital, technical expertise, and advanced technologies to enhance productivity and global competitiveness.

Furthermore, the agreement prioritises the development and modernisation of critical supporting infrastructure, including power generation and renewable energy solutions, grid upgrades, water systems, and logistics networks. In parallel, it will promote sector digitalization, innovation, and responsible governance practices to strengthen long-term resilience and sustainability.

His Excellency Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, UAE Minister of Investment, stated: “The UAE and Uzbekistan share a longstanding relationship built on mutual trust and strong economic cooperation. Today’s signing reflects the UAE’s commitment to forging strategic international partnerships in sectors of mutual interest that support sustainable development and long‑term economic value creation. By working closely with Uzbekistan, we aim to unlock high-quality investment opportunities across the minerals value chain for the benefit of both nations."

His Excellency Jamshid Khodjaev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan added: " This MoU marks an important step in strengthening cooperation between Uzbekistan and the UAE in the minerals sector. Through collaboration on investment facilitation, governance, workforce development, and monitoring frameworks, we aim to support responsible mineral development and create sustainable industrial growth opportunities for both economies.”

Economic ties between the UAE and Uzbekistan continue to deepen, reflecting strong momentum in bilateral investment. UAE investments in Uzbekistan reached US$1.3 billion in 2024, including US$700 million in renewable energy projects, with more than US$4 billion in joint projects currently under development.

