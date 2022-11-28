Abu Dhabi: The Joint Committee for Traffic Safety in Abu Dhabi, which is presided by the Department of Municipalities and Transport, and includes the General Command of the Abu Dhabi Police, the Department of Health and the Integrated Transport Centre, has announced the launch of a multiple campaigns that aim at enhancing road safety in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The awareness-raising campaign stresses the necessity of paying attention to the road while driving and avoiding distractions that could lead to accidents. Therefore, maintaining the safety of drivers and other road users.

The Integrated Transport Centre stated the behaviors that leads to distraction and lack of control over one’s vehicle usually consist of; using mobiles or social media platforms while driving, being distracted with other passengers in the vehicle, eating, or applying makeup. These behaviors might seem simple and harmless, but are regarded as improper behaviors that could lead to deadly accidents in the matter of a few seconds. These distractions could cause the vehicle to deviate off road in a dangerous way, and could seriously injure the driver and others or lead to a fatal accident.

The campaign reiterates the importance of paying attention while driving and to avoid distractions. Drivers are morally and socially held accountable for their safety and the safety of others. One mistake could alter the course of his life and the lives of his family members.

This awareness campaign is part of a series of many carried out by the Joint Traffic Safety Committee, in collaboration with relevant strategic partners, to raise traffic safety awareness and urge drivers to adhere to appropriate measures and procedures on the roads, as well as to comply to the speed limits to avoid accidents.

The road safety campaign is based on the Vision Zero strategy launched by the Committee, that aims at reducing the number of road accidents deaths to achieve zero deaths over the next years. The campaign also hopes to achieve the highest levels of traffic safety in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, and to establish a safe and sustainable transport environment that coincides with the vision and guidance of the wise leadership to raise the overall quality of life in the Abu Dhabi.

